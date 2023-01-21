Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Centre Daily
Playoff Bills Again Can’t Rush, Run or Win: Bengals Bash Buffalo
There's a trend developing in the last three playoff losses for the Buffalo Bills following Sunday's Divisional Round exit after falling 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills' pass rush and their rushing offense are nowhere to be found in those contests. Sunday, Buffalo's defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston
As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
Centre Daily
Report: Panthers Focused on Experienced Head Coaches for Opening
Three names have reportedly impressed the Panthers as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy with someone who is experienced. Interim coach Steve Wilks and former Colts coach Frank Reich meet the team’s criteria, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also impressed during his interview.
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Take Tight End in Kiper’s Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Add ESPN.com draft guru Mel Kiper to the list of pundits who like Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a Green Bay Packers uniform. In Kiper’s mock that was published on Wednesday morning, the Packers filled a major hole on their roster with the All-American.
Centre Daily
Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts
After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:. - OL Alec Anderson. -...
Centre Daily
Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator Search: Signaling Bill Belichick’s Successor?
Candidates for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job are getting a healthy serving of Bill Belichick with a side of Mayo. According to NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer, the Patriots' search for an offensive overseer has included not only Belichick but also inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. Each of the candidates has interviewed in front of the Patriot pair, which lends further credence to the theory that the former New England defender is the heir apparent to the long-held Foxboro throne.
Centre Daily
Report: Raheem Morris Among 7 Colts Head Coach Finalists
The Indianapolis Colts have begun to shrink their rather large pool of head coaching candidates this week. The team had been interviewing candidates virtually up to this point, and now the next phase of interviews will be in-person with owner Jim Irsay present. The initial candidates pool started with 13...
Centre Daily
NFL Fans React to PFT Debating Tom Brady Joining Lions
The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff have repeatedly stated that Jared Goff is the starting quarterback in 2023. Despite Goff's solid play, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio still debated the benefits of the Lions signing a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, after his co-host Chris Simms brought up a team that has a chance to achieve success in 2023.
Centre Daily
Browns Offseason Pivot Points: Free Safety
When John Johnson III signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent, the hope was that he and Grant Delpit would become a formidable safety pairing that offered talent and flexibility. It's still possible these two could be the starting safeties for the Browns in 2023, but the defense that will now be run by Jim Schwartz could opt to go in a different direction, perhaps preferring a purer center fielder over a combo safety like Johnson.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Interview with Southern Illinois DB Antonio Fletcher
Antonio Fletcher polished his NFL resume for years leading up to the moment he declared for the draft. The Lithonia native and football safety went from Arkansas State to Southern Illinois, dominating on both teams along the way. At Arkansas State in 2018, Fletcher had a reserve role on the...
Centre Daily
Steelers Two Easiest Cap Casualty Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can pick two players and move on from them today and it wouldn't impact anything they do this offseason. Plus, it gives them a starting point to begin working with their cap space for 2023. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2023 is going to...
Centre Daily
Bills GM Brandon Beane: ‘I Don’t Want To Suck Bad Enough To Have To Get Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane wrapped up the 2022-23 season with the media on Tuesday. He had an interesting excuse for why the Bengals are further ahead than the Bills. “They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract,” Beane said. “They had...
Centre Daily
Trent Baalke’s Perspective on the Value of Doug Pederson’s Leadership in Jaguars’ Turnaround
The hiring of Doug Pederson this past offseason wasn’t just a home run, it was a walk-off grand slam that propelled the Jaguars further along the path to becoming a consistent contender in the AFC. Players loved him. Fan excitement was elevated, and the Jaguars brass including general manager...
Centre Daily
Kiper Puts One Former Clemson Tiger in Latest Mock Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first NFL mock draft since the declaration period ended, and he only had one former Clemson Tiger in the first round of his Monday writeup. That would be defensive end Myles Murphy, who Kiper...
Centre Daily
DJ Reader On Eric Weddle: ‘Feels Good’ When Someone Gives You ‘No Chance’
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader had a nice laugh with Kay Adams on Up & Adams this week. The host had to bring up her interview with former NFL safety Eric Weddle last week, who said the Bengals have "no chance" to beat the Bills in the AFC divisional round.
Centre Daily
What Bears Can Do If They Lose David Montgomery
The Bears have a running back quandary if they fail to reach "common ground," as GM Ryan Poles calls it, in their talks with David Montgomery. They need to have a lead back unless they think Khalil Herbert will take over this role, and there are backs in free agency who could be options.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: LaTrell Bumphus, Defensive Lineman, Tennessee Volunteers
LaTrell Bumphus finished his collegiate career at Tennessee. In 2022, Bumphus was a key contributor along the defensive line, starting the final nine games of the regular season at defensive end. He had 21 total tackles (11 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. Before the 2022 season, he battled through injury during his career and played in 54 games with 23 starts. Accumulated 66 tackles (34 solo), 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Originally recruited as a tight end and moved to defensive line following the 2018 season. In high school, he was an ESPN and Rivals four-star recruit.
Centre Daily
Who Mel Kiper Jr. Sees as Top Bears Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The dean of mock drafters has spoken and should surprise no one who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. named as the top pick of to the Bears. Kiper had been calling Jalen Carter the best player in the draft beforehand and he backed...
Centre Daily
Matt Rhule Reveals the One Thing He Regrets During His Time in Carolina
Right now, the Carolina Panthers are busy searching for Matt Rhule's replacement. The team fired Rhule just two years and some change into what was expected to be at least a seven-year marriage. Since his firing, Rhule has made several appearances on podcasts and TV and has been very open...
Comments / 0