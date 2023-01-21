Read full article on original website
Debbie Debowski
3d ago
LOVE LOVE MY TEXAS, AND THE PEOPLE! WELL most of them anyway! I happen to live here in Conroe! Love it, and our judge!
Reply
4
Alice Cain
3d ago
Awesome x three!!! yes yes. yes!! Stand up Montgomery Texas fight for what's right.
Reply
7
Dottie Norton
3d ago
If you don’t like Texas feel free to move to another state. We won’t miss you.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Related
'This is just a bad bill' | Houston city leaders join in protest against SB 147
HOUSTON — Dozens of Houston city leaders and community members gathered at City Hall Monday in protest of Senate Bill 147. This proposed new legislation would ban governments, businesses, and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from buying real estate in Texas. "I don’t care who you...
KHOU
How are tornadoes ranked?
HOUSTON — National Weather Service crews in Southeast Texas were surveying destruction Wednesday after a 'Tornado Emergency' was issued for the first time Tuesday in the Houston area. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul was with them as they toured the damaged areas and will have more in our evening newcasts.
fox7austin.com
Officials condemn SB 147 that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members, civil rights activists and Texas lawmakers gathered in Houston on Monday to push back on Senate Bill 147. The bill was authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.
This Houston couple is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
realtynewsreport.com
Marina Buying Spree Sails On
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
KHOU
Destination Houston: The Beer Can House
HOUSTON — Located on a quiet street in Houston's Rice Military neighborhood, you might hear the Beer Can House before you see it. Over fifty thousand beer cans adorn the house once home to John Milkovisch. The retired upholsterer for the Southern Pacific Railroad, began his project in 1968, inlaying his yard with marbles, rocks, and metal objects because he "got sick of mowing the grass".
KHOU
A look at the tornado damage left across the Houston area
PASADENA, Texas — A tornado caused significant damage in several Houston-area communities on Tuesday. A strong storm system created a line of destruction from the southeast to the northeast side of town as a confirmed tornado raced through the area. Pasadena. From homes to cars to trees, many neighbors...
Restroom the only thing still standing after Pasadena gym destroyed in tornado
PASADENA, Texas — A restroom is the only thing still standing at a Pasadena gym after a tornado ripped through the area during severe weather. Four people were inside the Crossfit on Pansy Street. They had just finished a class and were ready to call it a day when the unthinkable happened.
Dozens of pets displaced after Pasadena Animal Shelter hit by tornado
PASADENA, Texas — A tornado brought by Tuesday's storm system destroyed the Pasadena Animal Shelter, displacing dozens of pets. Officials told KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow that around 70 animals were taken to the shelter's adoption center next door. Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said some of the dogs received minor injuries during the storm.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Texas readies emergency resources ahead of winter storm
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a notice Monday prepping the state for severe weather.
More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters
HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
coveringkaty.com
Scammers at work in Harris County - One victim lost $260,000
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Houston man was sentenced to 28 years in prison and a $10,000 fine this week for scamming $260,000 out of a 68-year-man with autism, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “This is a career con artist who stole money from...
LIVE UPDATES: Strong weather system brings tornado, heavy rain SE Texas
HOUSTON — Severe weather pushed through Southeast Texas on Tuesday, bringing strong wind, at least one tornado and several high-water locations across the Houston area. Stay weather-smart. Get the KHOU 11 app to get alerts when severe weather watches and warnings are issued for your part of town. And we'll be live throughout the day on KHOU 11+, which you can get for free on Roku and Fire TV.
California tragedy looms as Lunar New Year celebration takes place in Houston
HOUSTON — Houston hosted a Lunar New Year celebration at Discovery Green on Sunday. Close to 1,000 people showed up for the performances. Those in attendance said they weren't going to let fear stop them from taking part in a time that's supposed to be marked by happiness. A...
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
Tensions erupt during rally against SB 147 in Fort Bend County
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
cw39.com
Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
KHOU
Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 13