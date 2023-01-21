Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
On parole for gun charge after Loop police shooting, man is now accused of firing off rounds in a suburban subdivision
Chicago — One year ago, Jesse Sanchez was sitting in the backseat of a stolen car when a guy in the front passenger seat allegedly opened fire on an approaching Chicago police officer in the Loop. You may remember the video. Sanchez didn’t shoot at the cop, but the...
wjol.com
Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
regionnewssource.org
A Man Shot Himself After Shooting A Woman In A Domestic Situation Monday
On Monday. January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:30 AM, the Hammond Police Department responded to the 800 block of Merrill St. in reference to a domestic related shooting, according to Hammond Police. Police arrived moments later, however, the suspect shot the victim, and then himself before police arrived, LT. Kellogg...
Father mourns after transgender daughter slain in South Shore mass shooting: 'I still can't believe it'
Monday evening, Omar Burgos learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
Caller, cameras lead Evanston police to suspect with gun
Evanston Police say they were able to arrest a man for unlawful use of a weapon, thanks to a call to 9-1-1 – and to the city’s security camera system.
Carjacking crew leads suburban police on high-speed chase; two Chicago men in custody
Two Chicago men have been accused of being involved in a carjacking crew after they were arrested in Barrington over the weekend. Barrington police said the men allegedly stole multiple vehicles from Motor Werks at 1475 S. Barrington Road Sunday.
Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview: police
A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in north suburban Glenview, police said. The employees were inside the store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Arrested 32 times since 2014, man allegedly engaged in a ‘firefight’ with a concealed carry holder on a CTA train
Chicago — A man who has been arrested 32 times by Chicago police since 2014 robbed and then engaged in a “firefight” with a concealed carry holder on a Green Line train during the Friday afternoon rush hour, authorities said Sunday. “It is a pure miracle by...
Suspect wanted after body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a body is still missing after being stolen from a local funeral home on Saturday. Authorities said the body was in a van that was later found, empty, in Chicago. According to police, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town & Country van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home, […]
Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
Police arrest several suspects trying to speed away in stolen cars from Motor Werks of Barrington
BOLINGBROOK, Illinois - Police have arrested several suspects who apparently tried to steal cars from Motor Werks of Barrington on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a report of "theft of multiple vehicles in progress" at 1475 S. Barrington Road. One of those suspects rammed a Barrington patrol car...
Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
Man arrested for allegedly stalking female middle school students in Elgin
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘He Was Out There Working for His Kids’: Family Devastated After Father of Six Working as Bouncer Killed While Keeping Patron Out of Chicago Bar
Police continue to look for the suspect who shot an Army veteran working as a hookah lounge bouncer after he turned away a person trying to enter the Chicago venue. Austin McAllister’s family struggles to make sense of the tragedy that left some of his children orphans. A mother of the man’s children died from COVID-19 earlier in 2022.
Multiple Suspects in Custody After Vehicles Stolen From Suburban Barrington Dealership
Police in suburban Barrington have taken multiple suspects into custody after several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership, with one suspect still at-large. According to authorities, the theft occurred at Motor Werks, located at the intersection of Dundee Road and Barrington Road, this weekend. “Several vehicles” were stolen from...
fox32chicago.com
Kim Foxx removes prosecutors in Chicago cop's murder case after claims of police misconduct
CHICAGO - Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago police officer's killing. In 2011, Officer Clifton Lewis was shot in a botched robbery while working a second job in a West Side convenience store. The veteran attorneys handling the...
cwbchicago.com
Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago
Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
cwbchicago.com
Bible school teacher had cocaine worth $377,000 in a downtown apartment, prosecutors say, but his attorney rips their case
Chicago — A suburban Bible school teacher was charged on Saturday with having a gun and cocaine worth $377,000 in a downtown Chicago high-rise apartment building. But his defense attorney ripped apart the prosecution’s case, saying they had no evidence that he had anything to do with the drugs.
5 hospitalized after possible overdose at SW Side bar, Chicago fire officials say
Three of the people were transported after snorting an unknown substance, Chicago police said.
