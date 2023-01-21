ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Chicago Shooting: 13-year-old shot in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot Sunday evening in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was near the sidewalk in the 1100 block of East 67th Street just after 8 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone inside started shooting.

