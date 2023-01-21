ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lisa S.
3d ago

It's Nia Long. Of course, he's smiling. I see nothing romantic looking about this photo. People sure do reach high on a mole situation.

PinkCocoa1
3d ago

They're just friends, from what I've read. People lose their minds, always making people into couples...and if they were a couple, so tf what?!🤷🏾‍♀️They'd be two consenting adults. People just want to have something to talk about, or tbh, or to drag a BW about🙄

Howard Taylor
3d ago

Nia: let's give them something too talk about . o : ok bet what should we do . Nia: let's hold hands . o : cool . media: oh snap look who Nia is dating after the cheating scandal . . idk . but it's Hollywood . anything goes . lol 😆

thesource.com

Nia Long Shuts Down Rumors of Dating Omarion: ‘I’m Single AF’

Nia Long calls cap on the rumors that she is currently seeing Omarion. Long was posing on the red carpet for her latest film, You People, with Omarion, and the two flashed bright smiles, leading The Shade Room to wonder about their relationship status. Stomping out the fire of “The...
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
People

Married at First Sight: Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'

Airris' family expressed doubt about him going through with the experiment in the premiere episode of the latest season Is Married at First Sight star Airris getting cold feet before his wedding? In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode, the Nashville-based software engineer, 39, begins to question his decision to participate in the show after being confronted by his cousin Fallina just before the ceremony. Under the show's premise, people agree to be set up with a stranger by a panel of experts and marry that person without having ever seen or met...
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment

If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
Essence

Diddy’s Sons Bond With Their New Baby Sister, Love

Justin Dior and King Combs are spending quality time with the newest addition to the family, and it’s the cutest thing ever. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shocked fans when he revealed he had another baby in December. This new addition would be the 53-year-old’s, seventh child. Two of the music maestro’s sons, Justin Dior, 29, and Christian, 24, have been spending time with their little sister, Love, lately.
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
E! News

E! News

