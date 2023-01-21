Christine Potter Miles aka “Tine”age 89 of Pulaski, left this earthly residence peacefully at her home in the presence of loved ones. Born in Giles County, TN to the late John Wesley and Fannie Potter, Christine was the last born of eight surviving children out of eleven. She was a graduate of Bridgeforth High School. During her late teen years, Christine became a member of Old Zion Primitive Baptist Church, currently Old Zion United Primitive Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and faithfully served in the church over seventy years in whatever capacity she was needed. She was a member of Old Zion Choir for thirty-five years. Christine married the love of her life, Albert “Bud” Miles, Sr. on July 11, 1953. She remained a faithful wife to her husband for fifty-two years until his death April 24, 2006. She was also a loving and dedicated mother to seven children. Christine was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed cooking large holiday meals and her family and friends enjoyed coming by for a meal. She was known for her famous Carmel Cakes at church dinners and in the community. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Fannie Potter; husband, Albert Miles, Sr.; Sisters: Johnella Nelson, Mildred Clack, Fannie Mae Pointer, Lucille Miles; Brothers: James, John Wesley, Jr., Luther Edward Potter, and son Jeffrey Eugene Miles. She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Albert Miles, Jr. (Alisa), Donald Lee Miles, and Terry Glen (Janice) Miles of Pulaski, TN; Carolyn (David) Berry, Lisa (Eric) Jones of St. Paul, MN and Kevin Miles of Cibolo, TX; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Public viewing for Mrs. Christine Potter Miles will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, TN. The funeral homegoing service will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023 beginning with visitation at 11am and the 12 noon service immediately following at Old Zion United Primitive Baptist Church, 412 McGrew Street, Pulaski, TN. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Pulaski, TN. Wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Christine Potter Miles.

PULASKI, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO