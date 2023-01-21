Read full article on original website
Kane Watkins Talks EMS at Rotary Club Meeting
ROTARIAN KANE WATKINS PRESENTED AN INTERESTING PROGRAM ON EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. WATKINS HAS BEEN A PARAMEDIC FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS THE ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS. HE DISCUSSED HOW THE AGENCY IS WORKING TOWARDS RETURNING TO FULL STAFFING, CONTINUING TRAINING TO ASSURE PERSONNEL HAVE LATEST KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS, AND UPGRADING EQUIPMENT TO INCLUDE STRYKER LIFTS AND REMOTE MONITORS FOR USE BY MEDICAL PERSONNEL DURING PATIENT TRANSPORT.
Mayor of Athens supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here.
Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma
Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
City of Columbia Flag Contest
THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HAS ESTABLISHED A DESIGN COMPETITION TO CREATE AN OFFICIAL CITY FLAG AND COLUMBIA RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO TAKE PART IN THE PROCESS BY SUBMITTING THEIR ORIGINAL FLAG DESIGNS NOW THROUGH MARCH 15TH. THE FINAL, WINNING DESIGN WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 20TH. THE PUBLIC WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO VOTE APRIL 1-15 ON THE FINAL THREE DESIGNS CHOSEN BY THE COLUMBIA ARTS COUNCIL. THE WINNING DESIGN WILL REFLECT COLUMBIA'S PRIDE, RICH HISTORY, PROMISING FUTURE, AND EMBODY WHAT MAKES COLUMBIA SPECIAL AND UNIQUE, USING MEANINGFUL SYMBOLISM AND MINIMAL COLOR & DESIGN FEATURES. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIATN.COM.
Lifeguard Course Offered at UT Southern
AMERICAN RED CROSS WILL BE HOLDING A LIFEGUARD COURSE IN FEBRUARY FOR THOSE 15 AND OLDER AT UT SOUTHERN IN PULASKI. DATES ARE SATURDAY FEBRUAY 25TH FROM 9 TO 10 AM AND SUNDAY FEBRUARY 26TH FROM 1 TO 3. COST IS 160 DOLLARS WHICH INCLUDES AN E-READER BOOK. ATTENDEES WILL RECEIVE CERTIFICATION IN LIFEGUARDING – FIRST AID – CPR AND AED FOR THE PROFESSIONAL RESCUER. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SIGN UP CALL 931-478-0099.
Huntsville’s Hays Farm adding $1 million homes, commercial development
The sprawling south Huntsville development where hundreds of homes are planned outside the gates of Redstone Arsenal now has a new home builder, plans to include million-dollar homes and expanding commercial offerings. In short, according to Hays Farm developer Jeff Enfinger, there is a lot going on these days on...
Robert Cyrus Stone
Robert Cyrus Stone of Florence passed away on January 21st in Florence, AL at the age of 85. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6 pm at Mars Hill United Methodist Church in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family will receive friends at the church from 4-6pm prior to the service.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
Lawrence County Commission to Meet in Regular Session
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY (TODAY) IN COURTROOM A OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE RESOLUTIONS TO APPOINT NANCY BREWER TO FILL A VACANCY ON THE LIBRARY BOARD, TO APPOINT DAVE RAY TO FILL A VACANCY ON THE SENIOR CITIZENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE COUNTY ROAD LIST AND A RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE 2022-2023 LAWRENCE COUNTY BUDGET. A RESOLUTION TO EXEMPT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL FROM THE LAWRENCE COUNTY POLICY PROHIBITING THE USE OF ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES OR VAPING PRODUCTS OR NICOTINCE POUCH PRODUCTS IN THE JAIL AND TO AUTHORIZE THE SALE THERE OF WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED.
Christine Potter Miles
Christine Potter Miles aka “Tine”age 89 of Pulaski, left this earthly residence peacefully at her home in the presence of loved ones. Born in Giles County, TN to the late John Wesley and Fannie Potter, Christine was the last born of eight surviving children out of eleven. She was a graduate of Bridgeforth High School. During her late teen years, Christine became a member of Old Zion Primitive Baptist Church, currently Old Zion United Primitive Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and faithfully served in the church over seventy years in whatever capacity she was needed. She was a member of Old Zion Choir for thirty-five years. Christine married the love of her life, Albert “Bud” Miles, Sr. on July 11, 1953. She remained a faithful wife to her husband for fifty-two years until his death April 24, 2006. She was also a loving and dedicated mother to seven children. Christine was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed cooking large holiday meals and her family and friends enjoyed coming by for a meal. She was known for her famous Carmel Cakes at church dinners and in the community. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Fannie Potter; husband, Albert Miles, Sr.; Sisters: Johnella Nelson, Mildred Clack, Fannie Mae Pointer, Lucille Miles; Brothers: James, John Wesley, Jr., Luther Edward Potter, and son Jeffrey Eugene Miles. She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Albert Miles, Jr. (Alisa), Donald Lee Miles, and Terry Glen (Janice) Miles of Pulaski, TN; Carolyn (David) Berry, Lisa (Eric) Jones of St. Paul, MN and Kevin Miles of Cibolo, TX; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Public viewing for Mrs. Christine Potter Miles will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, TN. The funeral homegoing service will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023 beginning with visitation at 11am and the 12 noon service immediately following at Old Zion United Primitive Baptist Church, 412 McGrew Street, Pulaski, TN. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Pulaski, TN. Wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Christine Potter Miles.
Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet in Regular Session
THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE: A PARADE PERMIT FROM THE GILES COUNTY INCLUSIVITY COALITION ON JUNE 3RD, A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR ENGINEERING SERVICE RELATIVE TO STATE PAVING CONTRACT AND A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH DAVID LOONEY DOING BUSINESS AS KING’S EXCAVATING RELATIVE TO MAPLEWOOD CEMETERTY. A DATE WILL ALSO BE SET FOR THE STRATEGIC PLANNING SESSION. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT NOON.
Kling: Huntsville can become new home for Saturn 1B
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The iconic Saturn 1B rocket that greets travelers at the Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont is set to be removed. While all decisions regarding the future of the rocket are up to the Alabama Tourism Department, Huntsville City Councilmember Bill Kling said he’d welcome the vessel in the Rocket City.
Up on the roof: Igloos in the Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE — Once all the presents are unwrapped, the last of the leftovers have been polished off, and the endless boxes of lights and ornaments are safely stowed away, the holidays can seem like a thing of the distant past. But just because December has come and gone, that...
House is a total loss, pets die after fire in Killen
A home in Killen has been ruled a total loss and pets died after a fire Monday according to a spokesperson with the Center Star Fire & Rescue.
Qualifying Round of TN Songwriters' Week Next Week in Lawrenceburg
DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG AND THE CROCKETT THEATRE ARE SO EXCITED TO BE HOSTING A QUALIFYING ROUND FOR TENNESSEE SONGWRITERS’ WEEK ON JANUARY 31ST AT THE CROCKETT THEATRE! MANY TALENTED LOCAL SONGWRITERS WILL BE FEATURED DURING THIS CELEBRATION OF THE ART OF SONGWRITING. JUDGES WILL BE A HOST OF INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS, SUCH AS COUNTRY MUSIC STARS THOMPSON SQUARE, TRISTAR PRODUCTION GROUP CEO JASON RITTENBERRY, INDUSTRY LEADER JAMES GORDON FREEZE AND MORE.
Pulaski Electric System Power Board to Meet
THE PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM POWER BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY TO DISCUSS DISBURSEMENTS, KEY FINANCIAL METRICS AND PAYMENT ACTIVITY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4.
Columbia Police Provide Tips on Preventing Catalytic Converter Thefts
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO PROVIDE TIPS ON PREVENTING CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS SOMETHING THAT HAS BECOME A CONCERN NOT ONLY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BUT ACROSS THE NATION. IF POSSIBLE, PARK IN A GARAGE OVERNIGHT. PARK IN WELL LIT AREAS. INSTALL A CATALYTIC CONVERTER SERCURITY DEVICE OR ENGRAVE THE CARS VIN NUMBER INTO THE CATALYTIC CONVERTER. AND AS ALWAYS REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY.
Hattie Louise "Tootsie" Bess Honored
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM WILL BE HONORING LEWIS COUNTY NATIVE, HATTIE LOUISE “TOOTSIE” BESS, WITH THE UNVEILING OF A "TENNESSEE MUSIC PATHWAYS" MARKER ON WEDNESDAY. THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 11:30 ON THE CORNER OF MAIN STREET AND MAPLE STREET IN DOWNTOWN HOHENWALD. TOOTSIE WAS BORN AND RAISED IN LEWIS COUNTY, THEN LATER MOVED TO NASHVILLE WHERE SHE BECAME THE PROPRIETOR OF THE WORLD FAMOUS "TOOTSIE'S ORCHID LOUNGE" FROM 1960 TO 1978. DURING THAT TIME, TOOTSIE BECAME FAMOUS IN THE WORLD OF COUNTRY MUSIC BY OFFERING SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT TO THE THOUSANDS OF SINGERS, SONGWRITERS AND MUSICIANS WHO VISITED HER CLUB, WHICH WAS LOCATED ACROSS THE ALLY TO THE BACKSTAGE ENTRANCE OF THE RYMAN AUDITORIUM.
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
