ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Duncan registers first dunk, wins bet with older brother

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday’s win for UVM featured a number of career-bests, including the 28 points that Finn Sullivan poured in. But one career-first sent the bench into a frenzy, and it didn’t stand out in the box score. Early in the first half, fifth-year guard Robin...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

UVM study tracks snowfall patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Newport swimmer brings home gold at IISA World Championships in France

NEWPORT — Charlotte Brynn of Newport has recently returned from the International Ice Swimming Association’s 5th Ices Swimming World Championships in Samoens, France. At 57, Brynn brought home three Gold Medals in her age group. In doing so she set two world records in her age group. In...
NEWPORT, VT
sevendaysvt

Boxcar Bakery Is on Track in Essex Junction

After a busy first three months, Boxcar Bakery owners MK and Stacey Daley thought the first week of January would be slow. They were wrong. Apparently, their customers echoed the thinking behind our Bakery Month series: More pastries, please. And cakes. And flourless chocolate mousse-cake-pie-tortes. (I'll explain that one later.)
ESSEX, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A Window into the Past

In Paul Heller’s latest book, “Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A History and Guide” (independently published; Oct. 17, 2022), local history comes alive with the stories of those who called Monptelier home (and were buried here). The skill and artistry of some of the stones are part of the story, the talented granite sculptors and the unusual graves, but for me Heller’s stories about people led me to connect to Montpelier today.
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March

WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
BURLINGTON, VT
tourcounsel.com

Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont

Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
BARNARD, VT
WCAX

Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week

Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig

Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
WATERBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy