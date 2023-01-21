Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BC Heights
Brown Cites Lack of Discipline as Reason for Eagles’ Second Straight Loss to Vermont
Boston College men’s hockey’s matchup with Vermont on Saturday was riddled with power plays, penalties, and punches. The two teams combined for 11 penalties throughout the night, and scrums regularly broke out after the whistle. But Vermont outdueled BC in the special teams battle. A first-period power-play goal...
WCAX
Duncan registers first dunk, wins bet with older brother
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday’s win for UVM featured a number of career-bests, including the 28 points that Finn Sullivan poured in. But one career-first sent the bench into a frenzy, and it didn’t stand out in the box score. Early in the first half, fifth-year guard Robin...
Addison Independent
MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
BFA Fairfax High School bans fans from basketball games after alleged racist incident
One Vermont High School has banned its fans from attending basketball games indefinitely after an alleged racist incident last week. This latest incident happened during a boys basketball game between BFA Fairfax and Milton last week. It’s the latest of a recent span of alleged racial incidents throughout Vermont high school sports. The game was […]
WCAX
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
newportdispatch.com
Newport swimmer brings home gold at IISA World Championships in France
NEWPORT — Charlotte Brynn of Newport has recently returned from the International Ice Swimming Association’s 5th Ices Swimming World Championships in Samoens, France. At 57, Brynn brought home three Gold Medals in her age group. In doing so she set two world records in her age group. In...
Boxcar Bakery Is on Track in Essex Junction
After a busy first three months, Boxcar Bakery owners MK and Stacey Daley thought the first week of January would be slow. They were wrong. Apparently, their customers echoed the thinking behind our Bakery Month series: More pastries, please. And cakes. And flourless chocolate mousse-cake-pie-tortes. (I'll explain that one later.)
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A Window into the Past
In Paul Heller’s latest book, “Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A History and Guide” (independently published; Oct. 17, 2022), local history comes alive with the stories of those who called Monptelier home (and were buried here). The skill and artistry of some of the stones are part of the story, the talented granite sculptors and the unusual graves, but for me Heller’s stories about people led me to connect to Montpelier today.
mynbc5.com
First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March
WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
Online threat to CVU High ‘non-credible,’ school says
Principal Adam Bunting said school officials have "worked with local authorities to intervene with the individual responsible".
WCAX
Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Ticonderoga is getting $10M for development. Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington. Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies. Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill. Updated: 5 hours...
tourcounsel.com
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont
Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home
The student was attacked the night of Jan. 17 by a group of young people, a family member said, leaving the local neighborhood shaken. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home.
WCAX
Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
WCAX
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
First Bite: Three Ways to Brunch at the Grey Jay in Burlington
Honey Road executive chef and co-owner Cara Chigazola Tobin is a big birder. In March, when she and general manager and co-owner Allison Gibson announced their plans to open a daytime restaurant, Chigazola Tobin explained its avian name, the Grey Jay. "It's my favorite bird," she said. "They're really curious...
