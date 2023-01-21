Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family.

Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.

On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be held at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The tribute service will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

Chief Allen will be lying-in-state, to allow the public to pay their respects. The remembrance ceremony will include guest speakers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. who will pay tribute to Chief Allen.

The event will include an opportunity for the community to offer hand-written or electronic condolences to Chief Allen’s family. Parking at the Convention Center and the Union Plaza Parking Garage will be free of charge for the tribute service.

On Friday, Jan. 27, funeral services for Chief Allen will take place at Abundant Living Faith Center located on 1000 Valley Crest Dr. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the service will start at 11 a.m.

The funeral service will be held at Abundant Living Faith Center followed by precession to Evergreen East Cemetery located on 12400 Montana. Honors and Interment will then take place at 1:30 p.m.

Police Honors will be given at the cemetery, which will include a three-volley salute, a last radio call, and a presentation of the flag to the family.

