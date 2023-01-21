Read full article on original website
Nick Arnold
3d ago
I’m sorry but I disagree with bail for anyone accused of murder. I know it’s innocent until proven guilty but just the possibility of life/death is an immediate flight risk.
Grace Hernandez
3d ago
Prayers for the family members who love her, who will never see her again!! I don't know if the killer was her illegally or not, but clearly, he is 22 and had NO business with a 16 year old minor!! It's a very sad situation and may she rest in peace where she will never be harmed again!!
Scarlett1960
4d ago
I'm guessing no one wants to discuss whether this idiot is an illegal. any crime committed by an illegal should be an automatic death penalty
fox4news.com
Police found blood in home of man accused of killing Oak Cliff 16-year-old, affidavit says
DALLAS - An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 revealed new information about the killing of 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez from Oak Cliff and Arturo Flores, her 22-year-old boyfriend, who police believe killed her. Rodriguez's body was found in a creek off Brookhaven Drive on Jan. 16 with multiple gunshot wounds....
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
fox4news.com
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
Dallas police detective fails to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence in high-profile murder case
DALLAS — The family of Marisela Botello flew from Seattle to Dallas for the trial of one of her accused killers. Nina Marano is one of three people charged in this case and her trial was supposed to begin Monday. But the trial was delayed after it was discovered...
fox4news.com
Suspect in deadly Dallas road rage shooting identified
DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the gunman in a deadly road rage shooting. Police shared two photos of 18-year-old Javier Rokeem Washington. They said he shot a man in another vehicle earlier this month in the Pleasant Grove area. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on...
Plano man found guilty, sentenced to life in prison for attacking girlfriend with ax
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Plano man will spend the rest of his life in prison after attacking and severely injuring girlfriend with an ax in 2021, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced. Gregory Reed, 57, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree aggravated assault with...
fox4news.com
Murdered McKinney woman planned to 'blackmail' boyfriend after finding out he was married, affidavit says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 gives new insight into what police believe led to the killing of Kayla Kelley whose boyfriend, Ocastor Ferguson, is charged with her murder. Kelley was reported missing on January 11 and her body was found in a field near...
Father of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he's being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas — Jami Burns, the grandmother accused of taking off with her two grandchildren during a supervised Child Protective Services visit, was arraigned at the Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon. She and her son, Justin Burns, face kidnapping charges. McKinney police announced Sunday that the two girls...
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
3 arrests made in shooting that killed teen outside Fort Worth Whataburger
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed one student and injured another outside of a Whataburger on Friday. The arrest warrant affidavit provides some details about the investigation, including how part of the conflict began on social media. 17-year-old Zecheriah...
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
fox4news.com
Marisela Botello case: Murder trial set to begin for 1 of 3 suspects
DALLAS - An accused killer is facing trial more than two years after a woman from Seattle was found murdered in Dallas County. Jury selection is set to begin Monday for Nina Marano’s trial. She is one of three suspects accused of murdering 23-year-old Mariselo Botello, who disappeared in...
fox4news.com
DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
dallasexpress.com
Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway
A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
