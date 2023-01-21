ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hilary Duff finds ‘Father’ very different than ‘Mother’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hulu series “How I Met Your Father” launched in the shadow of the very successful series, “How I Met Your Mother.” That immediately set up natural comparisons to be made between the shows, especially since both are built around the idea of a parent explaining how they connected with their spouse.
‘Wolf Pack’ lures Sarah Michelle Gellar back to TV

Sarah Michelle Gellar has traded vampires for werewolves. The star of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is returning to television as both producer and actor in the new Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack.” The howling starts Jan. 26 on the streaming service. The series – based on the...
