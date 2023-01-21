Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Hilary Duff finds ‘Father’ very different than ‘Mother’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hulu series “How I Met Your Father” launched in the shadow of the very successful series, “How I Met Your Mother.” That immediately set up natural comparisons to be made between the shows, especially since both are built around the idea of a parent explaining how they connected with their spouse.
KGET 17
‘Wolf Pack’ lures Sarah Michelle Gellar back to TV
Sarah Michelle Gellar has traded vampires for werewolves. The star of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is returning to television as both producer and actor in the new Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack.” The howling starts Jan. 26 on the streaming service. The series – based on the...
KGET 17
Melissa Ponzio’s dream comes true with ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’
Melissa Ponzio’s faith never wavered. She always knew that there would be a day when the series “Teen Wolf” would be revived and she would return to the role of the hard-working, single mom Melissa McCall. The last episode in the MTV series aired in 2017. That...
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
"Landscape with Invisible Hand" balances sci-fi world building and poignant social metaphor with a compelling story about teens coping with an alien invasion.
Comments / 0