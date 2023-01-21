Read full article on original website
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
"Landscape with Invisible Hand" balances sci-fi world building and poignant social metaphor with a compelling story about teens coping with an alien invasion.
Jonathan Majors Reveals 6,100 Calorie Diet Plan to Prepare for Intense Bodybuilder Role in ‘Magazine Dreams’: ‘You Don’t F—k Around’
Jonathan Majors pushed his body to its full capacity while preparing for the role of dedicated bodybuilder Killian Maddox in the upcoming movie Magazine Dreams. “I’m 6 feet tall. I’m 202 pounds,” the Lovecraft Country alum, 33, told Variety on Saturday, January 21, after the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival — which received […]
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
EW.com
Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
Lourdes Leon shows off bold black dress while on vacation
Lourdes Leon is fearless with fashion and her personal style. The model and singer shared a photo of herself on vacation, showing off an outfit that might be among her most bold and daring. RELATED: Kylie Jenner, Lourdes Leon, Julia Fox and others stun at...
Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai
Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram while attending the Beyoncé performance in Dubai donning a YSL look that we love!
EW.com
Jane Fonda remembers Sally Field — but not Rita Moreno — taking her aerobics class
If 80 for Brady is half as fun as the press tour has been, we've got a hit. The four legendary ladies starring in the sports comedy — Jane Fonda, Sally Field,. , and Lily Tomlin — stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show and things got predictably out of hand.
Drift review – beautiful yet undercooked character study
Save for its few flashback moments of horrific, haunting trauma, Drift, the mostly quiet story of a west African migrant reeling from the unimaginable on a Greek resort isle, is easy on the eyes. Director Anthony Chen’s film, from a screenplay by Susanne Farrell and Alexander Maksik, gives harried aftermath the sheen of tranquil nobility, resilience hiding in plain sight – the crowd of barely clothed, languid white bodies dotting star Cynthia Erivo’s opening walk down the beach, the bleached yellow of the Mediterranean sun, the way Erivo’s Jacqueline slowly, carefully washes her one set of clothes. Even Jacqueline’s night ritual, arranging plastic bags of pebbles for a makeshift beach cave mattress, takes on the lulling rhythm of a reverie.
Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere
Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt. London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow
Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
EW.com
9-1-1: Lone Star co-creator breaks down the season 4 premiere — and teases 'real peril' to come
Ahead of the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere, co-creator Tim Minear teased "some meat and potatoes" that would kick off three major story lines — and he certainly made good on that promise. In addition to a freak storm system that was downright biblical, the latest episode of...
Jurors leave Sundance premiere over closed captioning glitch
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Marlee Matlin, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman exited the premiere of a film playing in competition at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday night after the closed captioning device failed to work. Matlin, who is deaf, is serving on the jury alongside Harris...
EW.com
Marie Osmond was body-shamed on set of Donny & Marie by a producer
Marie Osmond recalled developing body dysmorphia on set of Donny & Marie after a producer berated her for being "fat." The singer and actress, 63, told Page Six that a TV producer body-shamed her and called her an "embarrassment" during her time on the variety show, which aired for two seasons between 1976 and 1979. "It was on that lot that I was taken out to the back by some head of the studio — and I'm like 5′ 5" and about 103 pounds — and he basically said, 'You're an embarrassment to your family. You're fat,'" Osmond, who was a teenager at the time, said.
EW.com
Paris Hilton is a mom after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate
Sanasa! Paris Hilton is a first-time mother after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate. The 41-year-old "Stars Are Blind" singer revealed that she and husband Carter Reum became new parents Tuesday night when she shared a photo of herself holding the new baby's hand. "You are already loved beyond words,"...
EW.com
Ana de Armas scores Oscar nomination day after the Razzies trashed Blonde
The Razzies aren't always right. One day after the Golden Raspberry Awards announced nominations for the "worst" Hollywood offerings in 2022, the Academy Awards revealed their picks for the best highlights of film on Tuesday morning. And even though Blonde was the Razzies' most-nominated film this year, Ana de Armas subsequently showed them up by getting a Best Actress Oscar nod for her lead performance as Marilyn Monroe.
EW.com
Poker Face review: The crime show of the year
Natasha Lyonne comes off like the last pack of cigarettes in a world of vape pens. She leads Peacock's snazzy new series Poker Face as Charlie Cale, a casino waitress who drinks on the job and before the job. It's charming because it's Lyonne: ashy voice, molten hair, general affect of a kid who wants to be a crazy old coot. Charlie's going nowhere so slow her car won't start. Then the weekly mystery (debuting Thursday) sends her everywhere fast. She becomes an amateur detective solving perfect murders across a nation of guest stars. Poker Face rehumanizes and re-weirds TV crime, carving a third way between network franchises and prestige gloom.
In Style
Miley Cyrus's Sister Brandi Just Addressed the Internet Theories About "Flowers"
In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus’s new self-love anthem “Flowers” proves she can take herself dancing and break records as the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history. But the biggest buzz around this break-up hit is the fan theories, where all the roads lead to the artist’s ex, Liam Hemsworth.
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Salina EsTitties reveals unseen Jesusbirth from season 15 Snatch Game
Salina EsTitties isn't done serving fabulous yaaaas-phemy, as the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star exclusively tells EW she had more gags planned for her hilarious Snatch Game performance as the Virgin Mary. Of course, not all that goes on in the Church of RuPaul makes it to air (it's...
