ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jonathan Majors Reveals 6,100 Calorie Diet Plan to Prepare for Intense Bodybuilder Role in ‘Magazine Dreams’: ‘You Don’t F—k Around’

Jonathan Majors pushed his body to its full capacity while preparing for the role of dedicated bodybuilder Killian Maddox in the upcoming movie Magazine Dreams. “I’m 6 feet tall. I’m 202 pounds,” the Lovecraft Country alum, 33, told Variety on Saturday, January 21, after the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival — which received […]
TEXAS STATE
Grazia USA

Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
EW.com

Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special

Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations

Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
The Guardian

Drift review – beautiful yet undercooked character study

Save for its few flashback moments of horrific, haunting trauma, Drift, the mostly quiet story of a west African migrant reeling from the unimaginable on a Greek resort isle, is easy on the eyes. Director Anthony Chen’s film, from a screenplay by Susanne Farrell and Alexander Maksik, gives harried aftermath the sheen of tranquil nobility, resilience hiding in plain sight – the crowd of barely clothed, languid white bodies dotting star Cynthia Erivo’s opening walk down the beach, the bleached yellow of the Mediterranean sun, the way Erivo’s Jacqueline slowly, carefully washes her one set of clothes. Even Jacqueline’s night ritual, arranging plastic bags of pebbles for a makeshift beach cave mattress, takes on the lulling rhythm of a reverie.
Footwear News

Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere

Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt.  London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
HipHopDX.com

Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow

Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
EW.com

Marie Osmond was body-shamed on set of Donny & Marie by a producer

Marie Osmond recalled developing body dysmorphia on set of Donny & Marie after a producer berated her for being "fat." The singer and actress, 63, told Page Six that a TV producer body-shamed her and called her an "embarrassment" during her time on the variety show, which aired for two seasons between 1976 and 1979. "It was on that lot that I was taken out to the back by some head of the studio — and I'm like 5′ 5" and about 103 pounds — and he basically said, 'You're an embarrassment to your family. You're fat,'" Osmond, who was a teenager at the time, said.
EW.com

Paris Hilton is a mom after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate

Sanasa! Paris Hilton is a first-time mother after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate. The 41-year-old "Stars Are Blind" singer revealed that she and husband Carter Reum became new parents Tuesday night when she shared a photo of herself holding the new baby's hand. "You are already loved beyond words,"...
EW.com

Ana de Armas scores Oscar nomination day after the Razzies trashed Blonde

The Razzies aren't always right. One day after the Golden Raspberry Awards announced nominations for the "worst" Hollywood offerings in 2022, the Academy Awards revealed their picks for the best highlights of film on Tuesday morning. And even though Blonde was the Razzies' most-nominated film this year, Ana de Armas subsequently showed them up by getting a Best Actress Oscar nod for her lead performance as Marilyn Monroe.
EW.com

Poker Face review: The crime show of the year

Natasha Lyonne comes off like the last pack of cigarettes in a world of vape pens. She leads Peacock's snazzy new series Poker Face as Charlie Cale, a casino waitress who drinks on the job and before the job. It's charming because it's Lyonne: ashy voice, molten hair, general affect of a kid who wants to be a crazy old coot. Charlie's going nowhere so slow her car won't start. Then the weekly mystery (debuting Thursday) sends her everywhere fast. She becomes an amateur detective solving perfect murders across a nation of guest stars. Poker Face rehumanizes and re-weirds TV crime, carving a third way between network franchises and prestige gloom.
In Style

Miley Cyrus's Sister Brandi Just Addressed the Internet Theories About "Flowers"

In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus’s new self-love anthem “Flowers” proves she can take herself dancing and break records as the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history. But the biggest buzz around this break-up hit is the fan theories, where all the roads lead to the artist’s ex, Liam Hemsworth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy