Marie Osmond recalled developing body dysmorphia on set of Donny & Marie after a producer berated her for being "fat." The singer and actress, 63, told Page Six that a TV producer body-shamed her and called her an "embarrassment" during her time on the variety show, which aired for two seasons between 1976 and 1979. "It was on that lot that I was taken out to the back by some head of the studio — and I'm like 5′ 5" and about 103 pounds — and he basically said, 'You're an embarrassment to your family. You're fat,'" Osmond, who was a teenager at the time, said.

1 DAY AGO