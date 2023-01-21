Read full article on original website
Cedar Fever Stirs Allergies in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) — Known to populate here in Central Texas, Cedar Fever is a pollen from the mountain Cedar Tree. It typically stirs up allergies caused by cedar pollen, impacting parts of the sinuses. Experts start to see the spread prevalent in late November with peak dates in January. Dr. Dustin Fowler with […]
Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
Starting salaries to increase at state hospitals, living centers, jobs open in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it is planning to increase salaries at state hospitals and state living centers to help recruit more staff and increase beds at these locations. Officials also want to increase the starting wages. “Maintaining a highly skilled, well-trained healthcare workforce is critical to providing […]
Data: Texas ranks third-worst for people waiting for disability benefits, some dying
New applicants for disability benefits are having to wait upwards of seven months for their claims to be processed, according to Social Security Benefit data.
3 Texas Cities Make List of the Windiest in the United States
Abilene Texas has consistently been on the list of the windiest cities in the United States over the years. But new data has blown the Key City out of the top 11. However, three Texas cities likely to give you super messy hair still make the list. Using NOAA’s National...
hppr.org
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
Employing Erin: Texas Department of Public Safety
SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Texas Department of Public Safety is a department of the state government of Texas. The DPS is responsible for statewide law enforcement and driver’s license administration. On this week’s Employing Erin, we see if Erin has what it takes to pass the physical fitness tests to become a Texas DPS Trooper.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
Bill that includes largest teacher pay raise in Texas history presented at State Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday at the Texas State Capitol kicked off with Rep. James Talarico advocating for the largest teacher pay raise in state history. Talarico held a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to discuss House Bill 1548, which would increase teacher pay by $15,000. It would also provide a 25% pay raise for school support staff.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Gov. Abbott announces new initiative offering $20,000 grants. Find out how to apply.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today has announced a new category for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant (TTIR) program through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. This new iniativies is aimed at assisting businesses still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
fox7austin.com
Officials condemn SB 147 that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members, civil rights activists and Texas lawmakers gathered in Houston on Monday to push back on Senate Bill 147. The bill was authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.
This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
Texan Feminist Throwdown celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
AUSTIN, Texas — At the Distribution Hall in Downtown Austin, a feminist "throwdown" with Texan flair paid homage to what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On Jan. 22, local speakers, musicians and women from all walks of life paid homage to Roe v. Wade with a one-night benefit concert that raised funds for The Lilith Fund, MOVE Texas and Black Mamas ATX.
Texas leads the nation in job growth, new data shows
TEXAS, USA — New numbers show Texas is leading the nation in job creation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas added 650,100 positions in 2022 – more than any other state. It also had the highest percent of seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs added over...
KVUE
Gov. Abbott to hold signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office,...
