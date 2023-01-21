ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Cedar Fever Stirs Allergies in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) — Known to populate here in Central Texas, Cedar Fever is a pollen from the mountain Cedar Tree. It typically stirs up allergies caused by cedar pollen, impacting parts of the sinuses. Experts start to see the spread prevalent in late November with peak dates in January. Dr. Dustin Fowler with […]
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Starting salaries to increase at state hospitals, living centers, jobs open in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it is planning to increase salaries at state hospitals and state living centers to help recruit more staff and increase beds at these locations. Officials also want to increase the starting wages. “Maintaining a highly skilled, well-trained healthcare workforce is critical to providing […]
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Employing Erin: Texas Department of Public Safety

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Texas Department of Public Safety is a department of the state government of Texas. The DPS is responsible for statewide law enforcement and driver’s license administration. On this week’s Employing Erin, we see if Erin has what it takes to pass the physical fitness tests to become a Texas DPS Trooper.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
Pete Lakeman

An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo

What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texan Feminist Throwdown celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

AUSTIN, Texas — At the Distribution Hall in Downtown Austin, a feminist "throwdown" with Texan flair paid homage to what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On Jan. 22, local speakers, musicians and women from all walks of life paid homage to Roe v. Wade with a one-night benefit concert that raised funds for The Lilith Fund, MOVE Texas and Black Mamas ATX.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas leads the nation in job growth, new data shows

TEXAS, USA — New numbers show Texas is leading the nation in job creation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas added 650,100 positions in 2022 – more than any other state. It also had the highest percent of seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs added over...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Gov. Abbott to hold signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office,...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy