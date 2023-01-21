Read full article on original website
Photos shared on WhatsApp could soon look much better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users, making it among the most popular messaging apps worldwide. It is used for sending more than just messages, though. People also use it for sharing photos, videos, and, most importantly, memes and cat videos. To help minimize server load and save space on your phone, WhatsApp compresses all photos shared through it. The problem is that the resolution of the shared images is heavily reduced, limiting their usefulness. This could soon change in the future if the latest release of WhatsApp beta for Android is anything to go by.
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
ZDNet
Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead
No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
The Verge
Samsung may put its free TV Plus streaming app into other manufacturers’ TVs
Samsung TV Plus, the app that houses hundreds of free channels, could eventually make its way to other, non-Samsung TVs. That’s according to media tech reporter Janko Roettgers, who writes in his Lowpass newsletter that Samsung’s in talks to bring its streaming app to TCL TVs. Introduced in...
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 deals: how much they'll cost and the promos to expect
It's that time of the year again - the one when Android fans the world over eagerly await the launch of a new series of flagship devices from Samsung. If you're already preparing your bank account for the inevitable hefty blow, then we've made some informed predictions for next month's Samsung Galaxy S23 deals right here.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: five ways it could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is arguably the best phone on the planet right now, but it might not be for long, as there’s a very good chance the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have it beat when this upcoming phone lands on February 1. In fact, even if...
TechRadar
Why Apple is right to forget about a HomePod mini 2 – for now
Apple lifted the veil on its HomePod 2 wireless speaker last week, but we’re not expecting a second-generation HomePod mini to follow any time soon. In his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman speculates that Apple isn’t “actively working” on a successor to one of the best wireless speakers because there’s simply no need for one.
CNET
Internet Throttling: Your ISP Might Be to Blame for Your Slow Wi-Fi Speeds
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are many reasons why your internet could be moving slowly. It might be because of an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. You might be able to solve slow speeds with an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network (which also has to be set up in the right spot) or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of these tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's Adreno 740 GPU thrashes S22 Ultra's Adreno 730 in Vulkan by over 56%
The integrated graphics component for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset), the Qualcomm Adreno 740, looks set to be one of the smartphone’s potentially surprise packages in terms of performance levels. Reports about the iGPU have already revealed that the Adreno 740 can even outmuscle the Apple A16 Bionic’s GPU, which is no mean feat as Apple’s SoCs are usually perceived to be superior in this department. The Adreno 740 recently clocked a score of 10,744 on Vulkan over at Geekbench, with five records providing enough information to form an average score of 9,844 (9,802 when removing highest and lowest outliers).
TechRadar
A Samsung Galaxy S23 teaser video highlights epic night and moon shots
One thing a lot of the best phones are surprisingly good at is taking photos of the moon, and there’s a high chance the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be even better than the current crop, going by a new official teaser video. Samsung has posted a short video...
TechRadar
WhatsApp on macOS finally gets a big update with a gold icon that's out now
Meta has finally released a native beta version of WhatsApp for Mac users, which is now available to download (opens in new tab), bringing an increase in speed and an updated interface along with easier access to send GIFs, audio messages, and more. This marks the arrival of the first...
TechRadar
The next TicWatch Pro smartwatch borrows its design from the Google Pixel Watch
A leaked render for Mobvoi’s next TicWatch Pro series smartwatch teases a simpler design than its predecessor – and one that looks heavily inspired by the Google Pixel Watch. We were really impressed with the TicWatch Pro 3; it’s currently one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on...
TechRadar
WhatsApp upcoming feature won't force you to sacrifice image quality
WhatsApp is currently developing a way for users to send images in their original resolution without impacting quality. WABetaInfo, which discovered the feature (opens in new tab), reports users will be able to choose photo quality via a new Settings menu located in the app’s drawing tool. The current version of WhatsApp does allow you to choose “Best Quality” prior to sending images to keep the resolution high, but it still compresses files – just to a lesser extent in order to provide a fast data transfer time. But still, having that newfound level of control will be especially helpful in situations where the quality of a photo is important, as WABetaInfo points out. Not much else is known about the feature, but it’s probably safe to say sending images in their original resolution will most likely increase data transfer time, download time, and the amount of space needed on a device to store said files.
TechRadar
Fujifilm X Summit 2023: the mirrorless cameras and lenses we're hoping to see
Fujifilm launched some of the best mirrorless cameras of 2022, including the photo-centric Fujifilm X-T5 and video powerhouses like the Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S. But it clearly isn't ready to sit back and admire those launches as it's announced that there'll be another X Summit event in April 2023. Historically,...
TechRadar
DualSense vs DualSense Edge: which PS5 controller should you buy?
With the launch of the DualSense Edge, Sony has officially thrown its hat into the ‘Pro’ controller ring, alongside heavy hitters like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Not to mention third-party standouts like Nacon’s Revolution X Pro. The DualSense Edge, being a premium controller, houses...
TechRadar
This weekend's best Super Bowl TV deals: 75-inch TVs from $599.99
If you want to upgrade your home cinema in time for the big game, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up this weekend's best Super Bowl TV deals which include a range of big-screen 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, and Amazon. The Super...
