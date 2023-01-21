Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
APD: Man shot in self-defense at Pflugerville-area home dies at hospital
Police say a man shot Saturday night in an apparent act of self-defense at a home near Pflugerville later died at a local hospital. The incident happened in the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive, in a subdivision just south of Pflugerville. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
CBS Austin
Driver hurt after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin later died at hospital, APD says
Police say a driver who was hurt in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month in Downtown Austin later died from their injuries at a local hospital. The crash happened Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 1300 block of West Cesar Chavez Street, just west of North Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Police...
KWTX
Austin gas station employee shot, killed man during altercation, police say
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin Police Department officers arrested Yaseen Naz, 25, and booked him into the Travis County Jail on a murder charge after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The shooting happened shortly after...
APD identifies victim, suspect in deadly shooting at east Austin gas station
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified the man who died after a shooting at an east Austin gas station Saturday. Officials also identified the man accused of shooting him, according to a APD news release.
CBS Austin
Family of 21-year-old shot and killed by Liberty Hill PD releases statement
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill police officer last week released a statement on Monday. In the statement, the Lieber family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from friends, neighbors, and even strangers -- and also asked for privacy.
Affidavit: Man called 911 after deadly east Austin shooting
A Travis County affidavit filed Thursday provided more information surrounding an east Austin shooting where a man was accused of killing his wife.
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
Williamson County deputies investigating unattended death of 16-year-old Georgetown boy
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) is investigating after the "unattended" death of a 16-year-old Georgetown boy. The body was found on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office did not say if it’s known when the teen died. Autopsy and toxicology results are both...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in shooting at Round Rock apartment complex
The Round Rock Police Department has identified the man killed last week in a shooting at an apartment complex. It happened Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex. At around 8:50 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Boulevard,...
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
CBS Austin
Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County
One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
KSAT 12
7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says
COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday. Investigators said a black Ford...
fox7austin.com
Family of inmate killed by corrections officer, community organizations hold protest in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The family of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright, who was shot and killed by a corrections officer in December, held a demonstration in San Marcos Sunday to protest and call for transparency in the investigation into his death. Community organizations Mano Amiga, Hays County Jail Advocates,...
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
‘Major wreck’ shuts down westbound US-79 in Round Rock
Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on the highway, known locally as Palm Valley Blvd., just west of A.W. Grimes Blvd. in front of the H-E-B plus! store.
