New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa’s Cheesiness Noted by National Survey
Santa Rosa is officially a cheese lover’s paradise. We knew this already, of course, but in case there was any doubt before, we now have a survey from a rather unlikely source to back it up. A questionably scientific but undoubtedly delicious curd-to-curd survey of 200 U.S. cities by...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Six Senses Will Bring the Brand's Trademark Wellness and Sustainability to Napa Valley
Six Senses is taking its wellness and sustainability formula to a sanctuary in Napa County, an agricultural haven producing some of the world’s most sought-after wine. Named after the natural thermal Aetna Springs discovered in the 1870s, the original resort thrived until the 1970s as a natural spa destination, with Aetna Mineral Water also sold throughout the American West.
sonomamag.com
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant
Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
sfstandard.com
Newsom Slams Republicans, McCarthy After Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: ‘Only in America’
That was the theme of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s speech Tuesday in Half Moon Bay as he waved a raggedy list of talking points about mass shootings. But these talking points weren’t for Tuesday’s massacre in Half Moon Bay, where a man walked around a mushroom farm and neighboring property and gunned down seven of his coworkers.
luxury-houses.net
Newly Built Stunning Property with Resort Style Amenities in Santa Rosa, California is Selling for 8.88 Million
4693 Wallace North Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4693 Wallace North Road, Santa Rosa, California is a single level, Modern California style home was built to the highest standards under the collaboration of Alfa Partners, Sonoma Hill Builders & Bevan & Associates, located on nearly 12 acres in Foothill Ranch, equidistant to Healdsburg & Calistoga & just minutes to the Sonoma County Airport. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4693 Wallace North Road, please contact Randy Waller (Phone: 707-843-1382) at W Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
sfstandard.com
See Inside the ‘Crazy’ Ferryboat-Turned-Office of This Bay Area Business Group
Perhaps the only office facility in history that rammed a submarine is currently sitting on the San Francisco waterfront, swaying in the sea. The Klamath, which for most of its tenure as a Bay Area ferry carried cars and passengers between San Rafael and Richmond, now has a new life as the headquarters of the Bay Area Council, a regional business group.
sfstandard.com
New York Is Betting on Casinos To Help Its Economic Recovery. Can SF Cash In, Too?
Jobs, tourists and billions in licensing fees and taxes after a devastating pandemic are why New York City government officials are eager to open new casinos. With a metro population of 23 million, the Big Apple is the largest untapped market in the country for casino gambling, and developers are rushing for gaming licenses.
sfstandard.com
This New Burrito Bar Bills Itself as ‘Chipotle 2.0’
A new, fast-casual Mexican restaurant that is being billed by its owner as “Chipotle 2.0” is coming to South San Francisco. Rafi Haddad, the man behind Guapas Mexican Grill, told The Standard that his restaurant will use more authentic and higher quality ingredients than the ubiquitous build-your-own burrito chain, while giving customers complete control over the construction of their wraps. He’ll also prepare his quesadillas in a pizza oven and serve freshly fried churros.
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite
Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
theregistrysocal.com
Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves $48.5MM Sale of Four California Retirement Communities to Pacifica Companies
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.
sfstandard.com
What’s the Worst Zoo for Elephants in California?
From San Diego to Oakland, California has some of the best zoos in the country. But it also might have some of the worst. That’s according to In Defense of Animals’ 2022 list of the “10 Worst Zoos for Elephants in North America.”. The rankings, put out...
sfstandard.com
These Are the Bay Area’s Most Sleep-Deprived Areas
People need to get enough sleep to stay healthy. But millions of Americans struggle against busy schedules and insomnia to get the rest they need. The Standard wanted to figure out which parts of the Bay Area are the most sleep-deprived, and found that, surprisingly, most of the region gets more sleep than the rest of the country. But that still leaves a large portion of local residents falling short on their much-needed shut-eye.
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, The post Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
sfstandard.com
Live Blog: Here’s What We Know About the Half Moon Bay Shootings
6:20 p.m., Jan. 24 | Local and State Officials Call for Stricter Gun Control. During an emotional press conference after two mass shootings in Half Moon Bay which left seven dead, local and state officials called on stricter gun control laws and grieved for the community, a rural seaside town normally known for farms and festivals.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
