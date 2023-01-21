Fatal Traffic Accident on Auburn Boulevard Kills Driver and Pedestrian. A two-vehicle traffic accident in Citrus Heights occurred on the evening of January 22 and caused the death of one of the drivers and a pedestrian. The accident occurred along Auburn Boulevard close to Cobalt Way at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The vehicles involved were an SUV and sedan, which collided after one of the drivers, who was reportedly speeding, struck the pedestrian.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO