actionnewsnow.com
Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
Roseville DUI enforcement operations result in multiple arrests
(KTXL) — Over the weekend of Jan. 21, the Roseville Police Department held two driving under the influence enforcement operations within the city. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for four weeks According to the police department, three people were arrested for driving under the influence. The police department said that they also […]
krcrtv.com
Two teens arrested after stabbing at Chico 7-Eleven on Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. — Two teenagers, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, were arrested after a stabbing at a 7-Eleven in Chico on Tuesday afternoon. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said dispatchers received a call at around 4:20 p.m. about two people stabbed outside of the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. The suspects had fled the area prior to officers' arrival, however, witnesses were able to tell police the direction the suspects ran.
krcrtv.com
Rolling Hills Casino armed carjackers sentenced to state prison
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Three people involved in an armed carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October of last year have been sentenced. The Tehama County District Attorney's Office says the three suspects—Joseph J. Lodge, Robert J. Diaz-Mendoza and Karla G. Ortega-Pahua—were sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
krcrtv.com
Nearly a pound of fentanyl found in Oroville, two parolees arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. — Two parolees were arrested in Oroville by the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) on Friday morning after officers found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other items related to drug sales. The officers were surveilling 48-year-old Melvin Eugene Alves, who is on CDC parole, at the Golden Feather...
Man with hatchet suspected of attacking, chasing Yuba City Raley’s employee
(KTXL) — A man with a hatchet allegedly attacked and chased an employee at a Raley’s in Yuba City on Sunday morning, Yuba City Police said. Police said they received several calls around 6:40 a.m. about a man damaging a car that was in the Raley’s parking lot. The suspect allegedly smashed the windows of […]
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
Suspect in deadly Marysville hit-and-run arrested, police says
(KTLX) — Marysville Police said officers arrested a suspect accused of killing a 13-year-old and injuring another teen in a hit-and-run on Jan. 14. Police said the hit-and-run happened on B Street, near 18th Street, around 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found two teens who had been struck, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old […]
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon caught with meth during traffic stop in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A local man, wanted on multiple felony narcotics charges, was arrested over the weekend after a routine traffic stop turned up meth and items used in the sales of drugs. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers, Officer Lampron,...
actionnewsnow.com
Robber steals alcohol, pepper-sprays clerk & customer at CVS
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy and pepper-sprayed an employee and a customer. The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy on East Avenue in Chico Sunday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the suspect stole alcohol and used the pepper...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening
CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
krcrtv.com
Chico Police investigates robbery at CVS Pharmacy over the weekend
Chico — Chico Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after reports were made that it occurred at a pharmacy store Saturday afternoon. Around 12:27 PM, Chico Police Department received a call about an armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy store on 801 East Avenue. According to police,...
krcrtv.com
Report of armed intruder causes lockdown at Chico High School on Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. — Chico High School, and surrounding schools, were temporarily placed on lock down on Tuesday afternoon after police received an report of a possible armed intruder on campus. The Chico Police Department (CPD) said their dispatchers received a call just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Results in Two Fatalities
Fatal Traffic Accident on Auburn Boulevard Kills Driver and Pedestrian. A two-vehicle traffic accident in Citrus Heights occurred on the evening of January 22 and caused the death of one of the drivers and a pedestrian. The accident occurred along Auburn Boulevard close to Cobalt Way at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The vehicles involved were an SUV and sedan, which collided after one of the drivers, who was reportedly speeding, struck the pedestrian.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville
Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
actionnewsnow.com
Fully-involved mobile home fire contained near Palermo
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire near Palermo early Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it responded to Nelsier Place off Lincoln Boulvard shortly before 2:30 a.m. Crews found a fully-involved single-wide mobile home fully involved. The fire was knocked down around 3:15 a.m. and...
KCRA.com
Citrus Heights Police confirm 2 people dead, 1 injured in crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people are dead following a traffic collision Sunday night in Citrus Heights, according to police. Citrus Heights Police said the crash happened on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way around 7:45 p.m. Police said a pedestrian was in the middle lane of Auburn Boulevard when the driver of a speeding vehicle hit the pedestrian. That driver swerved into the traffic lane, and then they hit a second vehicle head-on. The driver of the second car then crashed their vehicle into the brick barrier of a neighborhood facing Auburn Boulevard.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 13-19: Ice and snow wreaks havoc
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 13-19 January 13. Uninvited visitor.
