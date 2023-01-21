Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker revealed on Tuesday that he is recovering after suffering from a stroke. The 35-year-old, who played in the NFL for nine seasons — five with Washington — said in an Instagram story to “tell your loved ones you love ‘em, my life almost ended 2days [sic] ago.” “I can’t believe I had a stroke,” he said. “But God not done with me yet.” Baker also shared video from a Hartford, Conn. hospital room in which he is sitting up and talking to a nurse with what appears to be IVs hooked up to him. According to TMZ,...

HARTFORD, CT ・ 15 MINUTES AGO