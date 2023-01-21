Read full article on original website
Related
New York Post
Ex-NFLer Chris Baker’s life ‘almost ended 2 days ago’ in health scare
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker revealed on Tuesday that he is recovering after suffering from a stroke. The 35-year-old, who played in the NFL for nine seasons — five with Washington — said in an Instagram story to “tell your loved ones you love ‘em, my life almost ended 2days [sic] ago.” “I can’t believe I had a stroke,” he said. “But God not done with me yet.” Baker also shared video from a Hartford, Conn. hospital room in which he is sitting up and talking to a nurse with what appears to be IVs hooked up to him. According to TMZ,...
Former Briarcrest volleyball coach dies after battle with colon cancer
Former Briarcrest volleyball coach Carrie Yerty — one of the Memphis area's most successful volleyball coaches —died Tuesday after battling colon cancer since 2016. “Carrie has impacted the lives of countless young women. Her desire to share the Gospel was evident in her daily walk and courageous spirit,” said Caron Swatley, president...
Comments / 0