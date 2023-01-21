Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO