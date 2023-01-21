Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
5 Phillies who don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster
These five Philadelphia Phillies don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster right now. The Philadelphia Phillies are going to need more than luck on their side to take the extra step in 2023 to capture a World Series title. The defending National League Champions have been hard at work building their roster.
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB trending in the right direction
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided the injury update all fans wanted to hear — quarterback Patrick Mahomes is progressing in the right direction. Kansas City Chiefs fans may have thought “we won, but at what cost,” following their 27-20 Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the first half, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain after getting tackled by defensive lineman Arden Key.
Kenny Pickett gets a big vote of confidence from one of his key receivers
Kenny Pickett is getting needed buy-in from his Pittsburgh Steelers receivers already. Being a rookie quarterback is tough. It’s especially hard when you’re thrust into a starting role midseason and forced to figure things out on the fly. While Kenny Pickett’s 2022 rookie season didn’t start out in the best way, he eventually found his way and led the Pittsburgh Steelers toward meaningful football by the end of the season, throwing just one interception over his final eight games after throwing five in his first four starts.
3 Jaguars who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to build off what was a breakthrough season for them. After winning four games the two previous years combined, the Jacksonville Jaguars were one possession away from winning two playoff games. Jacksonville put forth a valiant effort in the AFC Divisional Round vs. the Kansas...
Everything Dak Prescott said after Cowboys playoff loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott faced the media after the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round and made promises about the future. Another year brought another disappointing Cowboys playoff exit. It’s now been 27 years since Dallas made it to the NFC Championship Game. The weight of that...
