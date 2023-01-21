ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
5 Phillies who don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster

These five Philadelphia Phillies don’t deserve to be on the 40-man roster right now. The Philadelphia Phillies are going to need more than luck on their side to take the extra step in 2023 to capture a World Series title. The defending National League Champions have been hard at work building their roster.
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB trending in the right direction

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided the injury update all fans wanted to hear — quarterback Patrick Mahomes is progressing in the right direction. Kansas City Chiefs fans may have thought “we won, but at what cost,” following their 27-20 Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the first half, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain after getting tackled by defensive lineman Arden Key.
Kenny Pickett gets a big vote of confidence from one of his key receivers

Kenny Pickett is getting needed buy-in from his Pittsburgh Steelers receivers already. Being a rookie quarterback is tough. It’s especially hard when you’re thrust into a starting role midseason and forced to figure things out on the fly. While Kenny Pickett’s 2022 rookie season didn’t start out in the best way, he eventually found his way and led the Pittsburgh Steelers toward meaningful football by the end of the season, throwing just one interception over his final eight games after throwing five in his first four starts.
