Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobsterRick ZandDenver, CO
Proposal reimagines strolling Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Aurora mayor moves repeal of ‘call for the question’ to full council voteDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community
Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Hit-and-run driver...
KDVR.com
Driver wanted in Aurora bus stop hit-and-run
Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus stop. The...
KDVR.com
What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?
FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus...
KDVR.com
Downtown Denver still recovering from pandemic
Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports. Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports. Denver weather: Light snow, frigid temps. Wednesday will be chilly with temps in the low 30s and passing...
KDVR.com
'Ram Jam' at Garden of the Gods
Some Bighorn sheep came to say "hi" to those touring the Garden of the Gods. Some Bighorn sheep came to say "hi" to those touring the Garden of the Gods. Wednesday will be chilly with temps in the low 30s and passing snow showers. Travis Michels forecasts. Colorado spent more...
KDVR.com
Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string of robberies
Two thieves, one of whom was armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed several Loveland stores and are still on the run. They were seen leaving the scene in a stolen black 2021 Kia Optima. Pair of Loveland store thieves on the run after string …. Two thieves, one of whom...
KDVR.com
Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature
It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus...
KDVR.com
Aggressive coyotes out during mating season
Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as...
KDVR.com
Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies
Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. Samantha Spitz reports. Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies. Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops...
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
KDVR.com
Urban Peak breaks ground on new youth shelter
Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as another round of snow...
KDVR.com
Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases
Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports. Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases. Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large...
$522,000 verdict for CU athlete run over by Denver cop
A Denver jury has awarded $522,000 to a former Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball player after she was run over by a Denver police officer in 2019.
KDVR.com
USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess
Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports. Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports.
KDVR.com
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots
Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it to Denver ballots in April. Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots. Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it...
KDVR.com
Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief's car
Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo sat down with FOX31 after his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver. Nicole Fierro reports. Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief’s …. Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo sat down with FOX31 after his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver....
Denver has not recovered two-thirds of pre-pandemic downtown life
During the period between September and November 2022, Denver's downtown only saw 59% of the activity it had during the same period in 2019.
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.
A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Cloudy with light flurries
We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold and...
Comments / 0