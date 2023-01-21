ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community

Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Hit-and-run driver...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Driver wanted in Aurora bus stop hit-and-run

Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus stop. The...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?

FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Downtown Denver still recovering from pandemic

Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports. Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports. Denver weather: Light snow, frigid temps. Wednesday will be chilly with temps in the low 30s and passing...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

'Ram Jam' at Garden of the Gods

Some Bighorn sheep came to say "hi" to those touring the Garden of the Gods. Some Bighorn sheep came to say "hi" to those touring the Garden of the Gods. Wednesday will be chilly with temps in the low 30s and passing snow showers. Travis Michels forecasts. Colorado spent more...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature

It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Hit-and-run driver plows into 2 at Aurora bus...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Aggressive coyotes out during mating season

Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies

Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. Samantha Spitz reports. Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies. Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Urban Peak breaks ground on new youth shelter

Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as another round of snow...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases

Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports. Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases. Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess

Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports. Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports.
BUENA VISTA, CO
KDVR.com

Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots

Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it to Denver ballots in April. Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots. Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief's car

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo sat down with FOX31 after his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver. Nicole Fierro reports. Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief’s …. Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo sat down with FOX31 after his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver....
DENVER, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.

A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cloudy with light flurries

We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold and...
DENVER, CO

