Dave Chappelle Claims Going to See His Comedy Shows Is “Huge Act of Defiance”
Dave Chappelle spoke at length about the backlash to his transphobic comments on the second episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle, comparing being called a transphobe to being called the n-word and claiming that going to see his comedy shows is a “huge act of defiance.”. Speaking with...
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Siouxsie Sioux to Headline Cruel World Festival For First North American Performance in 15 Years
Siouxsie Sioux will take the stage for her first North American performance in 15 years as a headliner at this year’s Cruel World Festival. The one-day festival goes down Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The lineup also boasts Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets (playing their first show in 14 years), Echo & The Bunnymen, and Billy Idol.
Sundance movie review: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' depicts insidious invasion
"Landscape with Invisible Hand" balances sci-fi world building and poignant social metaphor with a compelling story about teens coping with an alien invasion.
Drift review – beautiful yet undercooked character study
Save for its few flashback moments of horrific, haunting trauma, Drift, the mostly quiet story of a west African migrant reeling from the unimaginable on a Greek resort isle, is easy on the eyes. Director Anthony Chen’s film, from a screenplay by Susanne Farrell and Alexander Maksik, gives harried aftermath the sheen of tranquil nobility, resilience hiding in plain sight – the crowd of barely clothed, languid white bodies dotting star Cynthia Erivo’s opening walk down the beach, the bleached yellow of the Mediterranean sun, the way Erivo’s Jacqueline slowly, carefully washes her one set of clothes. Even Jacqueline’s night ritual, arranging plastic bags of pebbles for a makeshift beach cave mattress, takes on the lulling rhythm of a reverie.
Albert Hammond, Jr. Thinks The Strokes May Never Break Up
Over two decades together hasn’t kept The Strokes from slowing down: Founding guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr. recently sat down with 89.9FM WKCR’s The Shady Experience to talk about the future of the band, including a new album, his upcoming solo LP, and a long future together ahead, adding that he could see The Strokes never breaking up.
Metallica Announce Worldwide Theatrical Listening Parties for New Album 72 Seasons
Metallica will host listening parties for their upcoming album 72 Seasons in select movie theaters worldwide for one night only on April 13th, the eve of the album’s release. Each of the LP’s 12 tracks will be presented in exclusive theater-ready surround sound and feature a corresponding music video...
Song of the Week: The National Pause the Doomscrolling with “Tropic Morning News”
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, The National help us cut through the noise with “Tropic Morning News.”
OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil “My Pain”: Stream
OTTTO, the band featuring bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), have announced a new album titled Life Is a Game. The Los Angeles trio have unveiled the song/video “My Pain” ahead of the LP’s March 24th release. Trujillo is joined by singer-guitarist Bryan Noah...
Fan Chant: Stray Kids, Everywhere, All Around the World
Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
The National’s 10 Best Songs
With eight albums and two EPs under their belt over a 20-plus year career, The National have rarely missed. Ever since the band hit their stride with 2005’s Alligator, they have been one of the most consistent purveyors of indie rock the genre has to offer. That said, even...
Black Eyed Peas Are Plopped into Legal Battle with Pooping Unicorn Toys
Pooping unicorns might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” but now that a line of excremental toys play a suspiciously familiar tune, they might be a solid number two. Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management aren’t happy about that, and as Reuters reports, BMG is suing the makers of Poopsie Slime Surprise for ripping off “My Humps” with their own song, “My Poops.”
Poison Ivy Gets the Whole City Off in Trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special: Watch
An intimate encounter turns into a citywide orgy in the new trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. The latest chapter in Harley Quinn’s animated adventures premieres February 9th on HBO Max. The new preview finds plenty of friends and villains looking for love, but...
Sundance Review: Sometimes I Think About Dying Makes You Feel Like Living
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Fran (Daisy Ridley) isn’t a happy person — but that might just be because she doesn’t know what happiness is. As a lonely office drone with a less-than-glamorous view of the Oregon coastline outside her cubicle, Fran keeps to herself while her office-mates do their best to bring fun into their workplace — but when a new co-worker named Robert (Dave Merheje) joins the team, his friendly nature manages to nudge Fran out of her shell just enough to maybe live a little louder.
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette Honor Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial: Watch
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the musicians who performed at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on Sunday (January 22nd). The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed on January 12th at 54. Rose, a longtime close friend of Lisa Marie, delivered...
Corey Taylor Begins Recording Second Solo Album: “Nobody Is Ready for What They’re About to Hear”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor announced that he’s begun work on a new solo album — the follow-up to his 2020 debut CMFT. Bassist Eliot Lorango initially revealed that he was in the studio with Taylor last week and that things were “sounding rad.” Taylor then confirmed the news in a video message on Twitter.
Rosalía Performs Atop a Lowrider at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Watch
Rosalía provided the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19th, during which she used a yellow lowrider for a makeshift stage as part of her performance. During her career-spanning set, Rosalía played recent hits like “SAOKO” and “DESPECHA,” both of which...
Oblivion Access Festival 2023 Lineup: Godflesh, Tim Hecker, YOB, and More
Oblivion Access has announced its initial 2023 lineup, headlined by sludge metal vets Godflesh and electronic auteur Tim Hecker. The Austin-based underground music fest is set for the weekend of June 15th-18th. In its second year as Oblivion Access (formerly called Austin Terror Fest), the three-day event will take place...
Bad Bunny, Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys; Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Reportedly Out
Awards season is back, and Bad Bunny and Lizzo are among the artists confirmed to take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th. Their fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, on the other hand, reportedly won’t perform at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th.
Pantera Removed From German Festivals Following Backlash
Pantera have been removed from the German music festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, likely due to singer Philip Anselmo’s infamous “white power” incident at a 2016 concert. The decision comes following “intensive conversations” with festival-goers, fellow artists, and sponsors. The full statement...
