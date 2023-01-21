ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Consequence

Siouxsie Sioux to Headline Cruel World Festival For First North American Performance in 15 Years

Siouxsie Sioux will take the stage for her first North American performance in 15 years as a headliner at this year’s Cruel World Festival. The one-day festival goes down Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The lineup also boasts Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets (playing their first show in 14 years), Echo & The Bunnymen, and Billy Idol.
The Guardian

Drift review – beautiful yet undercooked character study

Save for its few flashback moments of horrific, haunting trauma, Drift, the mostly quiet story of a west African migrant reeling from the unimaginable on a Greek resort isle, is easy on the eyes. Director Anthony Chen’s film, from a screenplay by Susanne Farrell and Alexander Maksik, gives harried aftermath the sheen of tranquil nobility, resilience hiding in plain sight – the crowd of barely clothed, languid white bodies dotting star Cynthia Erivo’s opening walk down the beach, the bleached yellow of the Mediterranean sun, the way Erivo’s Jacqueline slowly, carefully washes her one set of clothes. Even Jacqueline’s night ritual, arranging plastic bags of pebbles for a makeshift beach cave mattress, takes on the lulling rhythm of a reverie.
Consequence

Albert Hammond, Jr. Thinks The Strokes May Never Break Up

Over two decades together hasn’t kept The Strokes from slowing down: Founding guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr. recently sat down with 89.9FM WKCR’s The Shady Experience to talk about the future of the band, including a new album, his upcoming solo LP, and a long future together ahead, adding that he could see The Strokes never breaking up.
Consequence

Fan Chant: Stray Kids, Everywhere, All Around the World

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
Consequence

The National’s 10 Best Songs

With eight albums and two EPs under their belt over a 20-plus year career, The National have rarely missed. Ever since the band hit their stride with 2005’s Alligator, they have been one of the most consistent purveyors of indie rock the genre has to offer. That said, even...
Consequence

Black Eyed Peas Are Plopped into Legal Battle with Pooping Unicorn Toys

Pooping unicorns might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” but now that a line of excremental toys play a suspiciously familiar tune, they might be a solid number two. Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management aren’t happy about that, and as Reuters reports, BMG is suing the makers of Poopsie Slime Surprise for ripping off “My Humps” with their own song, “My Poops.”
Consequence

Sundance Review: Sometimes I Think About Dying Makes You Feel Like Living

This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Fran (Daisy Ridley) isn’t a happy person — but that might just be because she doesn’t know what happiness is. As a lonely office drone with a less-than-glamorous view of the Oregon coastline outside her cubicle, Fran keeps to herself while her office-mates do their best to bring fun into their workplace — but when a new co-worker named Robert (Dave Merheje) joins the team, his friendly nature manages to nudge Fran out of her shell just enough to maybe live a little louder.
Consequence

Rosalía Performs Atop a Lowrider at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Watch

Rosalía provided the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19th, during which she used a yellow lowrider for a makeshift stage as part of her performance. During her career-spanning set, Rosalía played recent hits like “SAOKO” and “DESPECHA,” both of which...
Consequence

Oblivion Access Festival 2023 Lineup: Godflesh, Tim Hecker, YOB, and More

Oblivion Access has announced its initial 2023 lineup, headlined by sludge metal vets Godflesh and electronic auteur Tim Hecker. The Austin-based underground music fest is set for the weekend of June 15th-18th. In its second year as Oblivion Access (formerly called Austin Terror Fest), the three-day event will take place...
Consequence

Pantera Removed From German Festivals Following Backlash

Pantera have been removed from the German music festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, likely due to singer Philip Anselmo’s infamous “white power” incident at a 2016 concert. The decision comes following “intensive conversations” with festival-goers, fellow artists, and sponsors. The full statement...
Consequence

Consequence

