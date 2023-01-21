Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TARTA replaces Call-A-Ride services with TARTA Flex
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority unveils the TARTA Flex, a new public transportation for Lucas County and Rossford residents. The TARTA Flex will replace the current Call-A-Ride services, expanding service to areas previously unserved by TARTA, according to the TARTA press release. Passengers will be...
13abc.com
Toledo reactions of Monterey Park shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The sound of sirens flooded the streets of Monterey park, California Saturday night. After a gunman opened fire on a group of Lunar New Year celebrators in a dance studio. The ripple effects are reaching Asian American communities across the country, even right here in Toledo. Xiao...
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
13abc.com
ODOT pre-treating roads ahead Wednesday’s storm
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether it’s the city, the county, or the state, there’s plenty of road salt at the ready. “These guys are really rearing to go for a big storm. We haven’t really had really a major event yet this year, besides the one that was near the holidays,” said Kelsie Hoagland, Public Information Officer for The Ohio Department of Transportation District Two, which encompasses 8 counties in Northwest Ohio.
13abc.com
TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night. According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr. A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition. TPD remains...
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
Bullet strikes TPS school bus with multiple students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
13abc.com
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
WANE-TV
OSHP: Williams County semitruck crash leaves 2 people with ‘serious injuries’
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with “serious” injuries. At approximately 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. According to...
13abc.com
Toledo hosts “Best in Snow” competition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a “Best in Snow” snow creation contest today, Jan. 25 until Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. According to the Toledo press release, the contest is city-wide and consists of any snowman, snow fort or any other snow creation.
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
13abc.com
Local hardware store owners share tips to ensure residents are prepped for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter season has been mild for Northwest Ohio. However, that may be subject to change soon. Shovels, salt, and ice scrapers are just some items Northwest Ohio residents will need to brave the predicted storm. In fact, depending on the snowfall, residents may need to utilize something a little stronger.
13abc.com
H.V. Savage Park community meeting rescheduled due to weather
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is cancelling the H.V. Savage Park community meeting on Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. The meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Savage Park Shelter House located at 650 Nebraska Ave. The City...
13abc.com
Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
13abc.com
City of Perrysburg searching for new City Administrator
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Perrysburg is searching for a new City Administrator. The City says Bridgette Kabat, who has worked for the City for 10 years, notified Mayor Tom Mackin that she has accepted a position with a new employer and that her last day will be Feb. 10.
13abc.com
TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash Near Bryan
Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m. The crash occurred on US 6 at County Road 12C in Center Township, Williams County. Donald R. Williams, age 53, of Auburn,...
WTOL-TV
Schneider Park getting $1.3M makeover to encourage growth, potential of soccer in Toledo
Improved fields, parking, turf, and concessions are just some of the upgrades planned for Schneider Park. The hope is to make the park a hub for soccer in Toledo.
Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
