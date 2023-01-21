Ron Klain to step down as Biden's chief of staff: Report

W hite House chief of staff Ron Klain is reportedly expected to step down from his top position in the coming weeks, marking the most significant resignation the Biden administration has seen since President Joe Biden took office two years ago.

Klain has been privately telling colleagues he plans to resign since the midterm elections, according to the New York Times. A search for his replacement has been underway since then.

It's not clear whether a successor has already been picked or when Klain will announce his resignation. However, sources told the outlet it's likely to be announced shortly after Biden unveils his agenda for the next year during his State of the Union address next month.

Klain has served as Biden's chief of staff since the president took office in 2021, holding the position longer than any other Democratic president's first chief of staff in over 50 years.

Klain is expected to stick around to ensure a smooth transition to his successor, who will take over the office that is at the helm of the White House's legislative battles and other top priorities.

Klain's resignation will mark a significant turnover in the Biden administration, which has remained mostly stable during its first two years. However, it's likely the White House will begin seeing more departures in the coming months if Biden announces his reelection bid and aides move over to his campaign team.

The resignation also comes as Biden faces investigations into classified documents that were found at his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington and his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware. Whoever replaces Klain will be expected to manage Biden's legal defense.

This story is developing and will be updated.