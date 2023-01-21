The Northeastern boys’ basketball team escaped with a narrow 51-45 home win over John A. Holmes on Tuesday night. The Eagles (10-5, 7-2 NCC) held a 14-8 lead after one quarter and 26-19 halftime advantage before the Aces (7-12, 1-8 NCC) used a 13-7 third quarter to get within just 33-32 going into the fourth. But Northeastern was able to put Edenton away with an 18-13 fourth quarter to win...

EDENTON, NC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO