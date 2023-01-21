Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity
Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Demitrius Bell commits, the Vedrals, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been on a real roll of late. On Tuesday afternoon, Matt Rhule and company scored another recruiting win with the commitment of 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell. The 6’1 175 WR from Nashville chose the Nebraska Cornhuskers over Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Kentucky...
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to Huskers
Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Tuesday afternoon as 2023 wide receiver Demetrius Bell committed to the program. He made the announcement on Twitter. Bell is the 53rd overall athlete in the 2023 class, in the 21st overall player in his class from the state of Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical rating of 87.
North Platte Telegraph
As Nebraska's perimeter defense takes hit, star Northwestern guards roll into PBA
LINCOLN – Emmanuel Bandoumel apparently still had a smile on his face in practice. After his college career ended Saturday with a torn ACL, the Nebraska senior guard offered encouragement this week to his teammates. “They know he’s going to continue to be with them, and lead them,” coach...
3 News Now
Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Demitrius Bell committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock receiver Demitrius Bell. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder:. A late, high-quality pickup who could play early in Nebraska’s offense. Bell was a receiver/running back in McGavock’s system, tallying 702 receiving yards and 274 rushing yards last season for his team. Is he 6-1? Maybe, maybe not. But he’s a make-the-first-guy-miss type that reminds us of former Husker Jamal Turner. Quick. Wiry. Can get deep. Could play early.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Jeremiah Charles committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Arlington (Texas) Martin wide receiver Jeremiah Charles. Three takes on the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder:. Charles makes a fascinating class of receivers even more interesting. Call this group the Upsiders, since NU has already signed three players — Malachi Coleman, Jaylen Lloyd and Brice Turner — who are just beginning to bloom into the players they might become. Charles played one year of high school football at Martin, made a splash as a deep threat, and now he’s a Husker. There’s no guarantee he develops, but coach Matt Rhule has bet on several of his raw 2023 receiving recruits turning the corner into Big Ten players. Scott Frost tried to do the same with his first class, and fell short. We’ll see if Rhule’s different.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
Husker Dan: How Will the Huskers Fare This Fall?
On paper, the '23 Nebraska football schedule doesn't look too daunting for first-year head coach Matt Rhule and his new staff
Nebraska Football lands another Georgia transfer in Jacob Hood
Nebraska football is having a very good Monday. Just hours after Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced that he’d committed to the Huskers, Georgia transfer offensive tackle Jacob Hood did the same thing. Hood pulled the trigger via his Instagram story first. Like the younger player before him,...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Bob Wager big day, Matt Rhule on ice, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team had a heck of a day on Monday. Not only did they reel in a transfer from national champion Georgia but they also hauled in two other high school recruits. Interestingly enough, both of those commits just happen to hail from the same high school...
kmaland.com
4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
North Platte Telegraph
Wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska
Things can move quickly along the recruiting trail. One week ago, Jeremiah Charles was all set to wrap up a commitment to hometown school North Texas. Everything changed when Nebraska came calling with a scholarship offer. After taking an official visit to Lincoln, Charles saw what he needed to announce...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands a commitment from wide receiver Demitrius Bell
A large-scale effort to add another promising wide receiver to its 2023 recruiting class has paid off for Nebraska. Days after taking an official visit to the school, Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock wide receiver Demitrius Bell announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. Matt Rhule and his coaching staff identified Bell...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Ismael Smith Flores committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Arlington (Texas) Martin tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Three takes on the decision on 6-foot-5, 210-pounder:. A high school wide receiver with size to grow into a tight end. Smith Flores is being recruited for the latter position by Iowa, Rutgers and Indiana. Nebraska could use a tight end signee in this class, too, although NU added three in the 2021 class and one last season in Brodie Tagaloa. Smith Flores’ skillset suggests a player closer to current Huskers Chris Hickman and Thomas Fidone, but the frame — and the teams recruiting him — suggest a guy who could get to 240 pounds without losing much speed.
North Platte Telegraph
Maryland women start fast in dominating win vs. Nebraska, 69-54
Maryland took Nebraska out of the game in the opening 10 minutes in a 69-54 win on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It marked Nebraska’s third-lowest-scoring game of the season in a major reversal from when the Huskers beat Maryland 90-67 in December. On Sunday, Maryland led 22-9 early...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel out for remainder of the season
A second Nebraska men’s basketball starter has gone down with a season-ending injury. NU announced on Monday that guard Emmanuel Bandoumel will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in the first half of the Huskers’ 76-65 loss to Penn State. “I am heartbroken...
klkntv.com
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert transfers to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got its second transfer portal addition from Georgia on Sunday. Tight end Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit, announced he was coming to Nebraska in a Twitter post. The Georgia native began his college career in 2020 with LSU, where he was voted to...
North Platte Telegraph
Billboards target Pillen's hog operations
COLUMBUS — Billboards targeting Gov. Jim Pillen pork production enterprise have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a national health nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., is sponsoring the billboard. According to the group’s website, its mission is to improving both human and animal lives through “plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research.”
1011now.com
Lincoln East High School student-athlete named Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Gatorade announced on Monday that Mia Murray of Lincoln East High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Murray is the second Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Lincoln East High School. Gatorade said...
Comments / 0