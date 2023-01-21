Just released: your Kansas State Wildcats are now the AP #5 team in the country after kncoking off rival KU on Tuesday and pulling through a 68-58 slug-fest with Texas Tech on Saturday. It marks the highest K-State (17-2, 6-1) has been ranked since Dec. 6th, 2010, when the Jake Pullen-led Cats also reached #5 in the AP poll. The Cats are the highest-ranked Big 12 team, but there’s a quad just behind led by KU at #9, Texas at #10, TCU at #11, and Iowa State at #12. Baylor is the only other Big 12 team ranked (or receiving votes) and they slot in at #17 this week.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO