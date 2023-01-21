Read full article on original website
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State Basketball: Iowa State Preview
#5 Kansas State (17-2, Big12 6-1) vs #12 Iowa State(14-4, Big12 5-2) *all stats via KenPom, all rankings ( ) national rankings. Avg Possession Length: 18.4 seconds (286th) - Slow. Strengths. Offensive Rebounding: 34% (35th) Adjusted Efficiency: 109.8 (67th) Weaknesses. 2 Point%: 50.8 (146th) Free Throw Shooting: 66.9% (301st) Key...
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State at Iowa State: Basketball Farmageddon with the top spot on the line
After last week’s win over KU in Bramlage, and with tonight’s big match-up with Iowa State looming, it would have been easy for Kansas State to fall to Texas Tech on Saturday as a “classic trap game”. But your Wildcats prevailed anyway, continuing their magical run in Jerome Tang’s first season in Manhattan.
bringonthecats.com
SLATE: TangCats move up to No. 5 after a 2-0 week
Just released: your Kansas State Wildcats are now the AP #5 team in the country after kncoking off rival KU on Tuesday and pulling through a 68-58 slug-fest with Texas Tech on Saturday. It marks the highest K-State (17-2, 6-1) has been ranked since Dec. 6th, 2010, when the Jake Pullen-led Cats also reached #5 in the AP poll. The Cats are the highest-ranked Big 12 team, but there’s a quad just behind led by KU at #9, Texas at #10, TCU at #11, and Iowa State at #12. Baylor is the only other Big 12 team ranked (or receiving votes) and they slot in at #17 this week.
