Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
The Jewish Press
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
The Jewish Press
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
The Jewish Press
Russian Ambassador: Moscow Pleased with Israel’s Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukraine
Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday that “Moscow is pleased with Israel’s decision not to send weapons to Ukraine,” Abu Ali reported. Viktorov added that “Moscow hopes that Israel will behave intelligently regarding the Ukrainian crisis.”. This is a distinct improvement of...
The Jewish Press
Anti-Netanyahu Group Calling for Israel’s ‘Total Collapse’ by Denying Medical Care
The group Crime Minister was part of the anti-Netanyahu protest movement that helped usher in a new election in which a center to far left coalition took over for a year and a half, with Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc languishing on the opposition benches. Now it appears that had the...
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
msn.com
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
msn.com
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
msn.com
Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul
A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
The Jewish Press
Iranian Drone Support for Russia Was ‘Big Mistake’ – Meet Phoenix Ghost
UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappy told Breaking Defense Iran made a “big mistake” by arming Russia with its kamikaze and other drones because it was an opportunity for the West to discover vulnerabilities in the Iranian systems. Taking advantage of “Russia’s extensive use of...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
