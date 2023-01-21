Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
kentuckytoday.com
Payne says Okorafor has already made Cards a better team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has given no indication of how soon -- or even if it will be this season -- new addition Emmanuel Okorafor will play. But he did provide a preview Tuesday afternoon of what Cardinal fans can expect to see when the rugged 6-foot-9, 220-pound Nigerian hits the court.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Why can't Louisville pass the basketball?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I didn't need to call Woodward or Bernstein to find evidence that the serious decline of the University of Louisville basketball program began two seasons before Kenny Payne took control of the Cardinals. I found it on page 159 of the team's media guide. It...
wdrb.com
Simmons College, Fisk University preparing for historic basketball game in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a historic showdown set in Louisville this week. On Wednesday, Simmons College of Kentucky women's basketball will host Fisk University at the St. Stephen Baptist Church's Family Life Center. It will be the first game in Louisville between the two HBCUs in more than 100 years.
Louisville Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield 'Doubtful' to Return Soon
The starting forward for the Cardinals has missed the last two games with a foot injury.
Louisville Ranked No. 5 in Baseball America 2023 Preseason Poll
It's the third top-ten 2023 preseason ranking for Dan McDonnell's Cardinals.
Louisville Working to Make Emmanuel Okorafor Comfortable in New Setting
Whether it's on the court or away from it, the Cardinals are wanting their newest player to get comfortable before he makes his debut.
wdrb.com
Game on! Indiana joins Louisville in selling tickets for 2023 football game in Indianapolis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana and Louisville have discussed the interest level by both programs in playing all three games of the football series the teams are scheduled to begin in September. But on Monday there was a firm sign that the 2023 game will be played on Sept....
WLKY.com
Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
spectrumnews1.com
Two Louisville 5th graders make it big in Hits! The Musical
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The best singers and dancers in the country have made it big time after being selected for a national tour to showcase their talents. By day, two Louisville 5th graders are just ordinary students, but by night, that’s when their talents come to life. “I...
Henry County Daily Herald
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
Wave 3
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Prepares for Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman’s death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway. At the dental office, Wright ran to the bathroom because her tooth infection made her sick to her stomach, according...
Radio Ink
‘Streetz Morning Takeover’ Joins WGZB Louisville
Superadio Network’s Streetz Morning Takeover is replacing Nick Cannon’s morning show on WGZB (96.5 FM) in Louisville, Kentucky. The station is also adding The Streetz Weekend Countdown, hosted by Yung Joc, Mz. Shyneka and Shawty Shawty. “Yung Joc and the Streetz Morning Takeover” is the fastest growing Hip...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
spectrumnews1.com
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky
With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found

Black Market closed until summer following break-in Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. The past month has been a rollercoaster for a West Louisville grocery
National Historic Landmark in Louisville wants your unwanted books
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your bookshelf is packed full and you have novels stacked on your nightstand, this historic museum in Louisville wants your books. Locust Grove needs donations from readers in Louisville for an upcoming book sale, according to a press release. The museum's next big book sale...
