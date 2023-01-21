ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Payne says Okorafor has already made Cards a better team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has given no indication of how soon -- or even if it will be this season -- new addition Emmanuel Okorafor will play. But he did provide a preview Tuesday afternoon of what Cardinal fans can expect to see when the rugged 6-foot-9, 220-pound Nigerian hits the court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Why can't Louisville pass the basketball?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I didn't need to call Woodward or Bernstein to find evidence that the serious decline of the University of Louisville basketball program began two seasons before Kenny Payne took control of the Cardinals. I found it on page 159 of the team's media guide. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Two Louisville 5th graders make it big in Hits! The Musical

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The best singers and dancers in the country have made it big time after being selected for a national tour to showcase their talents. By day, two Louisville 5th graders are just ordinary students, but by night, that’s when their talents come to life. “I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Henry County Daily Herald

What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?

Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Radio Ink

‘Streetz Morning Takeover’ Joins WGZB Louisville

Superadio Network’s Streetz Morning Takeover is replacing Nick Cannon’s morning show on WGZB (96.5 FM) in Louisville, Kentucky. The station is also adding The Streetz Weekend Countdown, hosted by Yung Joc, Mz. Shyneka and Shawty Shawty. “Yung Joc and the Streetz Morning Takeover” is the fastest growing Hip...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
LEXINGTON, KY
PaulaConwayNYC

5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky

With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
KENTUCKY STATE

