Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Take control of your money with these budgeting tips
MINNEAPOLIS – Starting and implementing a budget can be a daunting task, especially if it's unfamiliar territory.Financial advisors say budgeting is the cornerstone of financial planning. If you can't understand how much money is coming in and how much you're spending, then you can't create an emergency fund, you can't pay down debt or plan for retirement. Without budgeting, you can't become financially independent."People worry about doing it right," Grant Meyer, a CPA with Financial Planning Association of Minnesota (FPA of Minnesota), said. "I would say the best thing is to do something because something is better than nothing."Meyer said...
Erbert & Gerbert's opens new Minnesota location, with 7 more to follow
Sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion in the Midwest, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company opened its 10th Twin Cities location at 1909 S. Robert Street, and tells Bring Me The News that another seven are on the way.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February
A ski hill in southern Minnesota is reopening after it shut down in 2007. Steeplechase Tubing LLC will reopen its ski hill in Mazeppa — near Rochester — on Feb. 4. The hill opened for snow tubing last year, and in February the site will again welcome skiers and snowboarders for the first time in 15 years.
heightsherald.org
Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype
This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
YAHOO!
Anderson: Walz, DNR propose to tap state surplus for $118 million to fix hatcheries, water accesses
A Department of Natural Resources gathering Friday in Bloomington with key stakeholders and Sarah Strommen, the agency's commissioner, detailed an ambitious $118 million onetime request Gov. Tim Walz is seeking from the state's surplus to repair and replace aging boat accesses, fish hatcheries and other outdoor-recreation infrastructure. The 400 attendees...
kymnradio.net
Pursell says abortion bill invokes ‘big feelings’ and is necessary; Xcel stepping up to help Northfield attract commercial industrial business; School Board meets tonight
On Thursday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect the rights of a woman in. the state to have an abortion. The House passed the PRO (Protect Reproductive Options) Act by a 69-65 vote after what was reportedly a session filled with high emotions from both the legislators on the floor and spectators in the gallery.
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
KAAL-TV
Austin native named suspect in 1994 New York cold case murder
(ABC 6 News) – Police in East Greenbush, New York have identified a former Austin, Minn. man as the suspect in the murder of an 81-year-old woman in August 1994. At a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 19, law enforcement linked the suspect, former Austin native, Jeremiah James Guyette, to the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins who was found dead by her brother and niece in her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994.
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery
David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Comments / 1