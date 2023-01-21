A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.

