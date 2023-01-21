Read full article on original website
Citrus County health department gives 'help on wheels' to LifeStream
Sometimes a car isn’t just a car. Recently, Ernesto “Tito” Rubio, Florida Department of Health in Citrus County administrator, gave a set of car keys to Dr. Lisa Woolston, associate vice president at LifeStream in Citrus County.
Citrus County Sheriff's Office K-9 retires after almost 7 years of service
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced K-9 Anakin is retiring from the force after six-and-a-half years of service with the agency. K-9 Anakin was used a total of 485 times during his time with the sheriff's office – racking in a total of 28 people located and eight apprehended, according to an agency news release.
Arrests from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 20. Robert Stephen Williams, 66, Hernando, arrested Jan. 20 for trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $26,000.
Editorial l County facing growth
Florida Trends magazine predicts strong growth for Citrus County. A recent issue of Florida Trend magazine predicted that Citrus County will continue to experience population growth at a rate above the historical norm. This has led to discussion of whether the county is experiencing a “growth spurt,” and what the county should do.
Temporary road closure along SE 137th Avenue Road in Marion County
Motorists traveling on SE 137th Avenue Road in Marion County will experience a temporary road closure between the intersections of SE 24th Street Road and SE 47th Street Road. This road closure, which is effective immediately, is expected to remain in effect through Friday, January 27, according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges
A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
Citrus County Animal Services Suspends Dog Intakes until Further Notice
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has suspended all dog intakes until further notice, including stray dogs, in response to a continued upper respiratory outbreak at the shelter. Locally and nationally, there is an increase in upper respiratory disease in dogs seen by private veterinarians and shelters. Affected dogs must stay...
End of the line for Central Ridge pool
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach on Tuesday said it broke her heart but she had no choice in making a motion to fill the Central Ridge pool in Beverly Hills with cement and stop trying to pump life into a failed project. “It’s almost the death of a dream for...
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
Sheriff: Teen charged after gun found at Marion County high school
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen is facing felony charges after deputies say he brought a stolen handgun to school last year. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, on Oct 21, deputies we called to Forest High School after a student reported finding a handgun inside a restroom.
Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest
On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard. As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at...
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Marion County school bus rear-ended by SUV on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon
A Marion County school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a crash in Dunnellon on Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 74-year-old woman from Dunnellon was traveling eastbound in an SUV on SW 155th Street, just east of the SW 100th Avenue intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Florida Man Arrested For Fentanyl Trafficking While Riding His Bicycle
A Florida man who said he was just transporting the drugs for a friend was arrested while pedaling a bike with no lights. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the area of Damac Estates in Brooksville noticed
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin
A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
Lecanto man accused of battery and shooting gun at pregnant woman
A couple’s argument that began in their home’s laundry room last week ended with a man in jail facing battery charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a pistol. According to the arrest report of Hector Berrios, 31, of Lecanto, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the victim’s home in Lecanto Jan. 19, at 5:30 a.m. and told by dispatchers that the male suspect fired a handgun at the victim’s car.
FHP: Driver rear-ends school bus carrying 23 students in Marion County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Marion County. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. in the area of SW 155th Street and SW 100th Avenue. According to investigators, a 74-year-old woman failed to stop her SUV despite...
Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect
Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Ocala business, fleeing from officers
A 22-year-old Dunnellon man is being charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into an Ocala business and fled from police officers early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., multiple Ocala Police Department officers responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry located at 206 SW 10th Street due to reports that a Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into the building and caused extensive damage.
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
