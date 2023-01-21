ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 20. Robert Stephen Williams, 66, Hernando, arrested Jan. 20 for trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $26,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l County facing growth

Florida Trends magazine predicts strong growth for Citrus County. A recent issue of Florida Trend magazine predicted that Citrus County will continue to experience population growth at a rate above the historical norm. This has led to discussion of whether the county is experiencing a “growth spurt,” and what the county should do.
ocala-news.com

Temporary road closure along SE 137th Avenue Road in Marion County

Motorists traveling on SE 137th Avenue Road in Marion County will experience a temporary road closure between the intersections of SE 24th Street Road and SE 47th Street Road. This road closure, which is effective immediately, is expected to remain in effect through Friday, January 27, according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
Citrus County Chronicle

Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges

A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
DUNNELLON, FL
naturecoaster.com

Citrus County Animal Services Suspends Dog Intakes until Further Notice

Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has suspended all dog intakes until further notice, including stray dogs, in response to a continued upper respiratory outbreak at the shelter. Locally and nationally, there is an increase in upper respiratory disease in dogs seen by private veterinarians and shelters. Affected dogs must stay...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

End of the line for Central Ridge pool

County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach on Tuesday said it broke her heart but she had no choice in making a motion to fill the Central Ridge pool in Beverly Hills with cement and stop trying to pump life into a failed project. “It’s almost the death of a dream for...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
ocala-news.com

Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun

A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
CITRA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard. As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County school bus rear-ended by SUV on SW 155th Street in Dunnellon

A Marion County school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a crash in Dunnellon on Tuesday morning. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 74-year-old woman from Dunnellon was traveling eastbound in an SUV on SW 155th Street, just east of the SW 100th Avenue intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin

A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man accused of battery and shooting gun at pregnant woman

A couple’s argument that began in their home’s laundry room last week ended with a man in jail facing battery charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a pistol. According to the arrest report of Hector Berrios, 31, of Lecanto, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the victim’s home in Lecanto Jan. 19, at 5:30 a.m. and told by dispatchers that the male suspect fired a handgun at the victim’s car.
LECANTO, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect

Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Man charged with DUI after crashing into Ocala business, fleeing from officers

A 22-year-old Dunnellon man is being charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into an Ocala business and fled from police officers early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., multiple Ocala Police Department officers responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry located at 206 SW 10th Street due to reports that a Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into the building and caused extensive damage.
OCALA, FL

