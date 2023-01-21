ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Garage fire damages Citrus Heights home; 1 person evaluated for burn injuries

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- One person is being evaluated for burn injuries after a garage and attic fire at a Citrus Heights home Sunday afternoon. The fire was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. at a home along Westbrook Drive. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting out of the garage. An aggressive attack was done and firefighters searched the home. Everyone made it out safe, but one person is being evaluated for burn injuries. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the home. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews bring in chopper for compromised trees after recent California storms

SACRAMENTO – It takes a team to take down the old cedars, some centuries old, before they topple after the recent storms. On Tuesday morning, Bill Burley and his team got ready to climb two Deodar cedar trees at Oddfellows Cemetery. The trees, deemed dangerous after recent storms, stood around 100 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Access was extremely limited due to power lines above and historical gravesites below."You don't want to damage those. Some are from the early 1800s," Burley said. To make it all happen, streets were closed and lines de-energized.Then it's time, training and teamwork.  "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Truck Fire Under Investigation In Sonora

Sonora, CA — A big rig truck caught on fire early this morning on Stockton Road next to the lower SaveMart. The Sonora Fire Department received a call at 3:05am that a passenger vehicle was reportedly on fire, but when initial responders arrived, they learned that it was actually a commercial tractor-trailer.
SONORA, CA
ABC10

2 people killed, 1 injured in Citrus Heights crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash near Citrus Heights Sunday evening. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. They said a Mercedes on Auburn Boulevard hit a...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
The Valley Citizen

Riding the “S”: On the Bus with Tom Portwood

An icy wind buffeted mushrooming rainclouds in early January as two men sat in wheelchairs by a bus stop on Oakdale Road in Modesto, waiting for the 32 bus. It was running late, all the buses that afternoon likely slowed by the atmospheric river that had swept across the northern San Joaquin Valley that same day.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Columbia Man Arrested After Caught Climbing Out Of Home’s Window

Columbia, CA – A neighbor spotting a man climbing out of a home’s window took matters into his own hands and detained an alleged burglar until law enforcement arrived. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were recently dispatched to a home on State Street near Silver Street in Columbia for a report of a burglary suspect detained by a private citizen. Once on scene, the neighbor advised that he observed 39-year-old Brian James Rellingerstafford of Columbia crawl out of a window of a home and did not recognize him as “belonging at the residence or being affiliated with the owner,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. Deputies then contacted the homeowner and confirmed that Rellingerstafford was not supposed to be there and that he “had burglarized the home.”
COLUMBIA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office says

(KTXL) — Two 17-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard, near Coloma Road.  According to the sheriff’s office, one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and the other’s injuries were not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital. The […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Accident Shuts Down Sacramento Interstate for Hours

Interstate-5 Near Airport Boulevard Shut Down Due to Serious Big Rig Accident. A big rig accident that shut down the interstate and backed up traffic occurred on January 23. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 southbound close to Airport Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. The crash happened when a big rig struck a sign pole on the freeway head-on.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
BYRON, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart

WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area. Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
