Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
Related
VIDEO: Garage fire damages Citrus Heights home; 1 person evaluated for burn injuries
CITRUS HEIGHTS -- One person is being evaluated for burn injuries after a garage and attic fire at a Citrus Heights home Sunday afternoon. The fire was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. at a home along Westbrook Drive. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting out of the garage. An aggressive attack was done and firefighters searched the home. Everyone made it out safe, but one person is being evaluated for burn injuries. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the home. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Crews bring in chopper for compromised trees after recent California storms
SACRAMENTO – It takes a team to take down the old cedars, some centuries old, before they topple after the recent storms. On Tuesday morning, Bill Burley and his team got ready to climb two Deodar cedar trees at Oddfellows Cemetery. The trees, deemed dangerous after recent storms, stood around 100 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Access was extremely limited due to power lines above and historical gravesites below."You don't want to damage those. Some are from the early 1800s," Burley said. To make it all happen, streets were closed and lines de-energized.Then it's time, training and teamwork. "We...
mymotherlode.com
Truck Fire Under Investigation In Sonora
Sonora, CA — A big rig truck caught on fire early this morning on Stockton Road next to the lower SaveMart. The Sonora Fire Department received a call at 3:05am that a passenger vehicle was reportedly on fire, but when initial responders arrived, they learned that it was actually a commercial tractor-trailer.
2 people killed, 1 injured in Citrus Heights crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash near Citrus Heights Sunday evening. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. They said a Mercedes on Auburn Boulevard hit a...
Riding the “S”: On the Bus with Tom Portwood
An icy wind buffeted mushrooming rainclouds in early January as two men sat in wheelchairs by a bus stop on Oakdale Road in Modesto, waiting for the 32 bus. It was running late, all the buses that afternoon likely slowed by the atmospheric river that had swept across the northern San Joaquin Valley that same day.
2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
Recent deadly fires prompt Sacramento Metro Fire to install smoke detectors in impacted neighborhoods
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Communities throughout the Sacramento area have been grappling with tragedy since the holiday season. Sac Metro Fire responded to 4 deadly house fires in the two weeks leading up to the end of 2022: two in Rio Linda, one in North Highlands and one in Rosemont.
mymotherlode.com
Columbia Man Arrested After Caught Climbing Out Of Home’s Window
Columbia, CA – A neighbor spotting a man climbing out of a home’s window took matters into his own hands and detained an alleged burglar until law enforcement arrived. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were recently dispatched to a home on State Street near Silver Street in Columbia for a report of a burglary suspect detained by a private citizen. Once on scene, the neighbor advised that he observed 39-year-old Brian James Rellingerstafford of Columbia crawl out of a window of a home and did not recognize him as “belonging at the residence or being affiliated with the owner,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. Deputies then contacted the homeowner and confirmed that Rellingerstafford was not supposed to be there and that he “had burglarized the home.”
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — Two 17-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard, near Coloma Road. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and the other’s injuries were not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital. The […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Accident Shuts Down Sacramento Interstate for Hours
Interstate-5 Near Airport Boulevard Shut Down Due to Serious Big Rig Accident. A big rig accident that shut down the interstate and backed up traffic occurred on January 23. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 southbound close to Airport Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. The crash happened when a big rig struck a sign pole on the freeway head-on.
NBC Bay Area
‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a dementia resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart
WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area. Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they...
Carmichael family presses harder in search of missing 16-year-old Nykari Johnson
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One month later, a Carmichael family wants to know where their missing 16-year-old daughter is. The family and known community advocate Berry Accius are pressing law enforcement, the media and the community to do more as concern grows. "I'm losing my mind. That's where I'm at....
Is your city responsible if your car is damaged by a pothole?
Following a series of storms and flooded roads, the appearance of potholes is practically inevitable. If your car gets damaged by potholes caused by the storms, can you get the city to foot the bill?
Cosumnes and Elk Grove release damage, emergency call reports from storms
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three weeks out from the beginning of the parade of storms that have left devastation across California, many cities are finally able to survey damage and start repairs. Cosumnes Community Services District and Fire Department have released their totals for damage and rescue reports. When...
Trial of man accused of killing Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna begins
STOCKTON, Calif. — Each weekday morning, in a brotherhood of support, firefighters from Station 2 in the shadow of Downtown Stockton head to the nearby San Joaquin County Superior Courthouse for the trial of the man accused of killing beloved fire captain Max Fortuna. The tragic shooting happened last...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0