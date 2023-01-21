Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upcoming closure of a senior health care clinic in Anchorage came as a surprise to many of the clinic’s patients, many of whom rely on health care from providers who accept Medicare. Jeanne L., who asked to not have her last name used, heard...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Health explains cause of delayed SNAP benefits
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A representative of the Department of Health spoke Tuesday at the Senate Health and Social Services Committee, providing an update on lengthy benefit delays facing many Alaskans. “There’s sort of three high-level causes for the backlog, and that’s due to the legacy IT systems, a cyber...
ktoo.org
State troopers, misled by false court order, detained school principal for mental health check
State troopers mistakenly took Alaska’s 2022 Principal of the Year into custody for a mental health examination last week after a family member presented troopers with a document they said was signed by a state judge. That wasn’t true, and Troopers and the Alaska Court System confirmed the mistake...
ktoo.org
With songs and speeches, Alaskans rally in Juneau for more education funding
Educators, students and parents gathered on the steps of the Alaska State Capitol Monday night to call for more education funding. Tom Klaameyer is president of NEA-Alaska, a statewide union of public school employees. He said state funding is at the root of stalled negotiations with teachers’ unions across the state.
Alaska governor says he wants policies supporting families
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy told lawmakers late Monday he wants to work with them to make Alaska “the most pro-life state in the country,” with policies supporting families and making the state an affordable and a desirable place to live. “Kids are a...
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration
In his annual address to the Alaska Legislature, Gov. Mike Dunleavy identified successes from his first four-year term in office and called for action on a list of administration priorities, including more funding for a “statehood defense” program that has launched a series of lawsuits against the federal government. Speaking Monday night at the state […] The post Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urges Legislature to fund more legal action against Biden administration appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org
Donlin mine promises revenue for all Alaska Native corporations, but critics point to environmental risks
In the rolling uplands of Southwest Alaska’s Kuskokwim River basin is a massive deposit of gold that poses some profound questions about the future of the region’s Yup’ik people and Indigenous people elsewhere in the state. The Donlin Gold mine, which is on the cusp of being...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position. A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.
alaskapublic.org
Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting
Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
alaskapublic.org
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
kmyu.tv
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
alaskafish.news
Bering Sea crabbers “dismayed” by NOAA/NPFMC refusal to protect king crab
NPFMC in December also “stripped the habitat protections out of every crab action in front of them.”. Statement by Jaime Goen, executive director of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers trade group. NOAA Fisheries announced today their denial of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers request for emergency conservation measures to protect Bristol...
bigfoot99.com
State lawmakers advance bill that would criminalize some Covid-era rules
A bill that would prevent employers and others from discriminating against anyone over their Covid-19 vaccine status narrowly passed the House Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee. House Bill 66 passed on a 5-4 vote Friday with a do-pass recommendation. The legislation criminalizes Covid-era rules that required vaccinations, face coverings...
telecompetitor.com
Alaska (Still) Aims to Use State Broadband Map to Get Its Fair Share of BEAD Funding
Engineering firm Dewberry Alaska, in collaboration with mapping company Ecopia AI, Rasmuson Foundation and the State of Alaska, is working on a broadband map based on what Ecopia AI is calling “an accurate, up-to-date and complete map of every building, in both rural and urban areas, in the state.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a relief for those needing a break from colder temperatures, but warmer weather made for some slick conditions Tuesday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager Justin Shelby, crews have been focused on the north...
Fairfield Sun Times
How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
ktoo.org
Board of Game votes down education requirement for young hunters in Southeast
The state’s Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have required young hunters in Southeast to complete an education course before hunting alone. The board decided the change could cause too much red tape in remote areas, unfairly limiting subsistence hunters while costing too much for the state’s fish and game department.
buffalobulletin.com
Sheriff’s office advises public not to ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the state, especially during the winter grazing season, a number of...
capcity.news
Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming
Numbers of overdose deaths and drugs seized continue to soar as lawmakers and law enforcement grapple with next steps. The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to...
Comments / 0