The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn't know the answer so they asked the state's attorney general's office, which offered a response that drew […]

ALASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO