Pepper spray for the school run? The weaponised SUV set to terrify America’s streets
N southern California, parking lot warfare just got real. Not content with their supersized pickup trucks and child-killing SUVs, America’s road warriors can now go full military apocalypse, with the arrival of the Rezvani Vengeance. While its competitors offer heated seats and optional roof-racks, this souped-up SUV boasts bulletproof...
In new book, Haass explores the obligations we have to one another and the country
Richard Haass is a veteran U.S. diplomat and now the head of the Council on Foreign Relations. He sometimes talks with audiences about a changing world. RICHARD HAASS: Whenever I was out speaking, the question would come up - what keeps you up at night? What worries you most? Is it China or Russia or North Korea, what have you? And increasingly, my answer was, no. It's none of those places. Though, they all worry me. What really keeps me up at night is the United States.
Sold an American Dream, these workers from India wound up living a nightmare
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. As climate change generates more catastrophic weather events, helping communities rebuild after floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has become a big business. There are firms that specialize in the work and thousands of workers, many of them immigrants, who move from one disaster to the next, getting temporary employment and sometimes being exploited by unscrupulous contractors. Our guest today, Saket Soni, tells the story of hundreds of welders and pipefitters who were recruited from India to come to the Gulf Coast to repair oil rigs after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and found themselves trapped in a nightmare. After paying a small fortune, expecting they'd get good wages and a green card to bring their families to America, they found themselves living in a squalid work camp surrounded by barbed wire.
How to stop worrying and love (or at least live with) ChatGPT
Ever since the chatbot ChatGPT launched back in November, educators have raised concerns it could facilitate cheating. Some school districts have banned access to the tool, and not without reason. The artificial intelligence tool from the company OpenAI can compose poetry. It can write computer code. It can maybe even get an MBA. One business school professor recently fed the chatbot the final exam questions for a core MBA course and found that, despite some surprising math errors, he would've given the chat bot a B or a B-minus in the class. And yet, despite, again, the clear potential for cheating, not all educators are shying away from ChatGPT.
NPR and New York Times ask judge to unseal documents in Fox defamation case
Lawyers for NPR News and The New York Times have jointly filed a legal brief asking a judge to unseal hundreds of pages of documents from a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by an elections technology company against Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests...
Ditherer or deal-maker? Jury's out on Scholz's tank brinksmanship
Despite accusations of cowardice and dithering, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stood firm on taking his time to weigh up a decision before finally announcing on Wednesday that Germany would supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Bild daily piled on the pressure at home, accusing Scholz of cowardice.
For months experts have been warning of a recession. Is that risk fading?
For months now, many analysts and experts who study the economy have told us to expect a recession. Inflation has been high. Some industries are cutting costs and laying off thousands of people, preparing for harder times. But Mark Zandi says now some signs point the other way. He's the chief economist at Moody's Analytics. Good morning, Mark.
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany and the United States said Wednesday they will send battle tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month.
Friends and family will keep Hody Childress' kind deed going
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For over a decade, Hody Childress had a secret. Every month, he gave $100 to his local pharmacy to cover prescription costs for anyone who couldn't afford to pay. During the last months of his life, though, it was hard to move, so Hody finally told his daughter so that she could take the money to the pharmacy. He passed away on January 1, but Hody's family, friends and admirers contributed to a fund so that his good deed could continue for years to come. It's MORNING EDITION.
Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs since Jan. 1
Who's really affected by layoffs in the tech industry? Some people worked for Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Some worked for Spotify, which announced layoffs just yesterday. They worked for Twitter and many other companies. And in total, more than 56,000 people have seen their jobs cut this month alone. Arun Sundararajan says this change hits a variety of people.
Americans are invited to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Jocelyn Wyatt, CEO of Alight, one of several organizations supporting ordinary Americans in helping refugees to resettle via the newly launched Welcome Corps. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Biden administration is inviting Americans to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis. Welcome...
White supremacists might be to blame for an uptick in power grid attacks in the PNW
More electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest were attacked in 2022 than the prior six years combined. These come as the FBI has warned of far-right extremist groups targeting the power grid. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. In the Pacific Northwest, there were more attacks on the power grid last year...
What does our perception of time have to do with climate change? A lot.
Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Most people are focused on the present: today, tomorrow, maybe next year. Fixing your flat tire is more pressing than figuring out if you should buy an electric car. Living by the beach is a lot more fun than figuring out when your house might be flooded by rising sea levels.
Encore: Agricultural research funding is down, impacting fight against climate change
Billions of dollars every year get funneled into agriculture research - that is, research that helps advance farming technology. The federal government funds the vast majority of this research, but funding has fallen by a third - a loss of nearly $3 billion over the past couple decades. And that decline has implications for agriculture's ability to adapt to climate change. Harvest Public Media's Dana Cronin has more.
Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home
A "small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration" were collected by FBI officials from his Indiana home, according to letters from Pence's representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.
Florida's AP African American studies ban should raise alarm elsewhere, lawmaker says
Florida's education department has blocked a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American studies, calling it a form of political indoctrination and a violation of state law. The College Board has been developing the class for more than a decade and is currently piloting it at 60 schools across...
Gatherings across the world kicked off Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend
While the U.S. is still processing the shooting at the Chinese dance studio outside of Los Angeles, all over the world, people gathered to kick off Lunar New Year celebrations. (SOUNDBITE OF DRUMS BEATING) SHAPIRO: From London to Shanghai, more than a billion people all around the world celebrated the...
Senate panel hearing will look into Ticketmaster's dominance in live entertainment
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about Tuesday's hearing that will focus on the problems surrounding Ticketmaster's dominance in the ticketing industry. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A hearing on Capitol Hill today will look at whether entertainment giant Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, has a monopoly...
Season 2: Trailer
In 1991, a group of men took over a federal prison in rural Alabama. But these men weren't prisoners, they were immigration detainees, all of them from Cuba. And none of them were serving time for a sentence; they were being indefinitely detained. Who were these men? What in the world had brought them from Cuba to a prison in rural Alabama, and what became of them afterward? On the new season of White Lies, hosts Chip Brantley and Andrew Beck Grace set out to find the men who took over the prison and, in the process, unspool a sprawling story of a mass exodus across the sea, back-channel cold war communiques, family separation, and a secret list.
U.S. files second antitrust suit against Google's ad empire, seeks to break it up
The Justice Department and eight states on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Google over its digital advertising business, claiming the tech giant illegally monopolizes the market for online ads. It is the second antitrust suit federal authorities have brought against the company's advertising empire, which has for years been under...
