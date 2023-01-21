Read full article on original website
Bobby Flay Is Willing To Break The Bank At This NYC Seafood Restaurant
In the culinary world, few are as highly esteemed as Chef Bobby Flay. The Food Network star was not only one of the original competitors on the hit TV series "Iron Chef," but he is also the author of 14 different cookbooks and the winner of several awards. He even owns six restaurants around the country, proving his expertise in the industry.
The Origin Story Behind Monterey Jack Cheese's Name
The names of your food, similar to many words in the English language, have a traceable origin point and perhaps even a story to tell. This is definitely true for cheese, in which several varieties got their names from their birthplace. Per Portable Press, mozzarella got its name from the Italian word "mozza," which means "to cut." The name represents the way pieces the cheese are cut to top traditional Italian pizza.
Tom Colicchio's Super Bowl Tacos, Explained
The 2023 Super Bowl may not be until February 12 (via NFL), but that doesn't mean that players, football fans, Rihanna stans, and game day snackers aren't already making plans for the big day. Doritos is already teasing a secret celebrity in their Super Bowl ad, and party hosts are brainstorming their most epic Super Bowl party food ideas. So what's on the menu?
