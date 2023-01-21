VT Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7
(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Megabucks Plus
02-04-14-23-31, Megaball: 6
(two, four, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one; Megaball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $1,525,000
Pick 3 Day
9-5-7
(nine, five, seven)
Pick 3 Evening
4-1-6
(four, one, six)
Pick 4 Day
3-2-6-1
(three, two, six, one)
Pick 4 Evening
6-3-3-6
(six, three, three, six)
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
