I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again

We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Dicle Belul

Banana Bread Recipe

If you like desserts or bread but are skeptical of these dishes in terms of weight or calories, this recipe may be for you. This recipe, which does not contain oil but does not compromise its taste, can be your go-to.
Mashed

Can You Cook Hot Dogs In An Air Fryer?

Hotdogs are one of those foods that many of us grew up eating. Perhaps you also make them for your children now. After all, they're super easy to prepare, and kids love them. Or at least some do. They're great at campfires, baseball games, and 4th of July cookouts. You can eat them wrapped in croissant dough or covered in chili and cheese.
Dicle Belul

Classic Chili Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Chili.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
WSLS

Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons

Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Elementually

Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month

Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
msn.com

I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

Slide 1 of 13: I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off. Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters. I'm also a big fan of some of the store's easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa. Read the original article on Insider.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch

A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
People

Trader Joe's Drops a List of Their Best Products — and the Winners Include Some New Favorites

Trader Joe's 14th annual Customer Choice Awards covered everything from desserts and entrées to cheeses and snacks Trader Joe's is unveiling their most beloved products. On Monday, the brand announced the winners of its 14th annual Customer Choice Awards, revealing customers' top five overall items as well as the most-loved foods in several different categories. Over 18,000 devoted customers submitted their favorites, deciding the store's best products. The top overall winner for the year is Trader Joe's Chile Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. The bites are...
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

