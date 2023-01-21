ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Lafourche Parish officials confirm storm damage in Bayou Blue

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Some families in Lafourche Parish woke up Wednesday morning to assess damage from overnight storms. A weather system brought strong winds and rain to Southeast Louisiana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office posted a message on social media about the reports they...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 308, near Saint Charles Bypass Road

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with a crash on LA 308 near Saint Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux. The highway is closed in both directions at this time. Please detour to LA 1.
THIBODAUX, LA
stmarynow.com

Five drug arrests reported by local authorities

Five arrests on drug charges, including possession of heroin and another that was accompanied by a stolen weapon charge, were among six arrests reported Tuesday by local agencies. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 30 complaints and made...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck

At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Mayor says driver will be responsible for cemetery damages

Several graves were damaged recently by an impaired driver driving in the cemetery in Franklin, but that driver will be held responsible for paying for repairs to any graves that were damaged, Mayor Eugene Foulcard said. “A very unfortunate incident,” Foulcard said. “But law enforcement did make an arrest. That...
FRANKLIN, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 20-21

8:13 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile complaint. 9:55 a.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle. 11:10 a.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint. 11:28 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Crash. 11:32 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint. 12:37 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.
MORGAN CITY, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
lafourchegazette.com

UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Kenner truck and tractor-trailer collide, 1 sent to hospital

KENNER, La. — A collision on the interstate in Kenner Monday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to Kenner police, a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 10 at Loyola and Williams Boulevard around 4:37 a.m. The two right lanes of the interstate were blocked for...
KENNER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy