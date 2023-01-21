Read full article on original website
WDSU
WDSU
Lafourche Parish officials confirm storm damage in Bayou Blue
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Some families in Lafourche Parish woke up Wednesday morning to assess damage from overnight storms. A weather system brought strong winds and rain to Southeast Louisiana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office posted a message on social media about the reports they...
Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish
An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
houmatimes.com
ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 308, near Saint Charles Bypass Road
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with a crash on LA 308 near Saint Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux. The highway is closed in both directions at this time. Please detour to LA 1.
stmarynow.com
Five drug arrests reported by local authorities
Five arrests on drug charges, including possession of heroin and another that was accompanied by a stolen weapon charge, were among six arrests reported Tuesday by local agencies. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 30 complaints and made...
'We will rebuild' | Metairie's Ground Pat'i a total loss after 2-alarm fire
NEW ORLEANS — A favorite burger spot in Metairie will rebuild, according to the owner’s husband, after it caught fire Monday night. Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to Ground Pat'i Grille and Bar around 7 p.m. "Everything pretty much collapsed in here. They have to tear down the whole...
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck
At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
stmarynow.com
Mayor says driver will be responsible for cemetery damages
Several graves were damaged recently by an impaired driver driving in the cemetery in Franklin, but that driver will be held responsible for paying for repairs to any graves that were damaged, Mayor Eugene Foulcard said. “A very unfortunate incident,” Foulcard said. “But law enforcement did make an arrest. That...
theadvocate.com
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 20-21
8:13 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile complaint. 9:55 a.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle. 11:10 a.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint. 11:28 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Crash. 11:32 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint. 12:37 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
Two Arrested Suspected of Drive-By Shooting Following Verbal Altercation at Convenience Store
Two Arrested Suspected of Drive-By Shooting Following Verbal Altercation at Convenience Store. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested suspected of a drive-by shooting incident in which a weapon was fired at a vehicle following a verbal altercation at a convenience store. According to the...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
lafourchegazette.com
UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler in Terrebonne Parish
Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Borg Saturday (Jan. 21) morning that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
WDSU
Kenner truck and tractor-trailer collide, 1 sent to hospital
KENNER, La. — A collision on the interstate in Kenner Monday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to Kenner police, a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 10 at Loyola and Williams Boulevard around 4:37 a.m. The two right lanes of the interstate were blocked for...
