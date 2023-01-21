ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant, dry, yet still breezy week ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil conditions will prevail through the upcoming weekend. Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least the next 7 days, with cold mornings continuing as early morning low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week. A passing weather disturbance will bring breezy to locally windy conditions on Thursday, mainly across southeast California.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to persist throughout the week

While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60's, strong winds will likely continue. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deep low pressure is moving across Arizona today. Gusty northerly winds continue across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California, with hazardous crosswinds on Interstates 8 and 10. Isolated to scattered coverage of rain and snow showers is expected near and especially east of Phoenix today. Elevations mainly above 3,000 feet have a low to medium chance for minor snow accumulations. Much colder than normal temperatures will filter into Arizona through tomorrow, and a freeze warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Metro Phoenix. Moderating temperatures and dry weather are still forecast for the rest of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Cold temperatures to settle across metro Phoenix for several days

PHOENIX – That snap in the air is going to stick around in the Valley for a little while, weather forecasters said Friday. Expect widespread early morning frost, low temperatures in the mid-30s and highs in the upper 50s starting Saturday and lasting well into next week, the National Weather Service said.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Stunning white winter scene in Forest Lakes

Lester Walker captured a must-see video of a winter wonderland in Forest Lakes, a community in Coconino County. Arizona's high country has seen tons and tons of snow & wet weather in January 2023 and this is just one example of how beautiful our high country can be during a white winter.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
