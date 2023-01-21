Read full article on original website
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant, dry, yet still breezy week ahead
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil conditions will prevail through the upcoming weekend. Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least the next 7 days, with cold mornings continuing as early morning low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week. A passing weather disturbance will bring breezy to locally windy conditions on Thursday, mainly across southeast California.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to persist throughout the week
While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60's, strong winds will likely continue. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deep low pressure is moving across Arizona today. Gusty northerly winds continue across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California, with hazardous crosswinds on Interstates 8 and 10. Isolated to scattered coverage of rain and snow showers is expected near and especially east of Phoenix today. Elevations mainly above 3,000 feet have a low to medium chance for minor snow accumulations. Much colder than normal temperatures will filter into Arizona through tomorrow, and a freeze warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Metro Phoenix. Moderating temperatures and dry weather are still forecast for the rest of the week.
fox10phoenix.com
Cold, Cold, Cold: Freeze Warnings in effect in parts of Arizona
Temperatures are dropping across the state, and parts of Arizona can even expect freezing temperatures during the overnight hours. However, that is not keeping people from getting outside on a Monday night. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
prescottenews.com
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter blast on the way, snow showers possible
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight. Monday: A chance of rain and snow...
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
Tucsonans wake up to snowfall
Many Tucsonans saw snow falling from the sky on Monday and even though the flurries aren’t forever in the Tucson Metro, cold temperatures are here to stay a little longer.
AZFamily
Grab a jacket! Lows will be near freezing in the Valley this upcoming week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Grab multiple layers! it is cold this Sunday morning across Arizona. Temperatures in the valley reached the upper 30s. This afternoon will be mostly sunny for the valley ahead of another cold system that will enter the state late Sunday into Monday. This system will...
wdrb.com
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
KTAR.com
Cold temperatures to settle across metro Phoenix for several days
PHOENIX – That snap in the air is going to stick around in the Valley for a little while, weather forecasters said Friday. Expect widespread early morning frost, low temperatures in the mid-30s and highs in the upper 50s starting Saturday and lasting well into next week, the National Weather Service said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
fox10phoenix.com
Stunning white winter scene in Forest Lakes
Lester Walker captured a must-see video of a winter wonderland in Forest Lakes, a community in Coconino County. Arizona's high country has seen tons and tons of snow & wet weather in January 2023 and this is just one example of how beautiful our high country can be during a white winter.
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona dealing with even more snow
Parts of Arizona's high country will end the week the same way as it began: with snow. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
