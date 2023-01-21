ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

voiceofmotown.com

Someone in Morgantown Has to Make the Tough Decisions Eventually

Sitting at 11-8 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play, it’s hard to find anything good about the WVU Men’s Basketball team right now. Despite a 10-2 start, dropping six of the last seven games has really brewed a lot of turmoil amongst Mountaineer fans. The 1.8 million West Virginians that support the Old Gold and Blue want answers and they want them now.
MORGANTOWN, WV
heartlandcollegesports.com

Neal Brown Sheds Light on Status of 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule

On Monday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to recap the 2022 season in which his Mountaineers went 5-7 and was one of two Big 12 schools to miss a bowl game. “It just wasn’t good enough,” Brown said of 2022. “It’s on me, I...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Bob Huggins Era is Running Out of Steam

The West Virginia University Men’s Basketball team has backed themselves into a corner. Following a 10-2 start, the Mountaineers have dropped six of their last seven games and now will likely be heading into the home stretch on the outside of the NCAA Tournament looking in. The team is in jeopardy of missing the tournament for the second straight season, and just may be left out of all postseason tournaments should they continue to trend downwards.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One

This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Farm and Dairy

Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Rachel, Sarah Reppert Share their Experiences from Journeys to WVU School of Medicine and Beyond

Sisters Rachel and Sarah Reppert have a lot in common. From an early interest in the health care field to majoring in exercise physiology for their undergraduate degrees, the siblings consider West Virginia University Health Sciences and the School of Medicine to be influential parts of their story. Now, Rachel, a first-year student in the Doctor of Dental Surgery program, and Sarah, a second-year student.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
