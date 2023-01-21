Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Austin Rep. James Talarico presents bill that includes a massive pay raise for Texas educators to State CapitolJalyn SmootTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at Texas Tech: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will look to get back in the win column on the road on Wednesday, as the Mountaineers make the long journey to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know. WVU at Texas Tech men’s basketball game information...
voiceofmotown.com
Someone in Morgantown Has to Make the Tough Decisions Eventually
Sitting at 11-8 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play, it’s hard to find anything good about the WVU Men’s Basketball team right now. Despite a 10-2 start, dropping six of the last seven games has really brewed a lot of turmoil amongst Mountaineer fans. The 1.8 million West Virginians that support the Old Gold and Blue want answers and they want them now.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Texas Tech
Getting you set for Wednesday night's matchup between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders
heartlandcollegesports.com
Neal Brown Sheds Light on Status of 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule
On Monday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to recap the 2022 season in which his Mountaineers went 5-7 and was one of two Big 12 schools to miss a bowl game. “It just wasn’t good enough,” Brown said of 2022. “It’s on me, I...
voiceofmotown.com
The Bob Huggins Era is Running Out of Steam
The West Virginia University Men’s Basketball team has backed themselves into a corner. Following a 10-2 start, the Mountaineers have dropped six of their last seven games and now will likely be heading into the home stretch on the outside of the NCAA Tournament looking in. The team is in jeopardy of missing the tournament for the second straight season, and just may be left out of all postseason tournaments should they continue to trend downwards.
wvsportsnow.com
Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One
This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
WVU solar-power test site in Fairmont given greenlight
West Virginia University is partnering with the nonprofit and utility sectors to help bring solar energy to West Virginia.
Fayetteville man wins new motorcycle in sweepstakes giveaway
The Miley Legal Group made a big announcement for its motorcycle giveaway at RG's Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson on Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WDTV
Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
connect-bridgeport.com
Rachel, Sarah Reppert Share their Experiences from Journeys to WVU School of Medicine and Beyond
Sisters Rachel and Sarah Reppert have a lot in common. From an early interest in the health care field to majoring in exercise physiology for their undergraduate degrees, the siblings consider West Virginia University Health Sciences and the School of Medicine to be influential parts of their story. Now, Rachel, a first-year student in the Doctor of Dental Surgery program, and Sarah, a second-year student.
Burnet County rancher donates to university agriculture program
Burnet County rancher donates to university agriculture program Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/24/2023 - 02:39 Image Contributed photo Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley and his wife Kindall are pictured here with Henry Hohenberger, a Burnet County ranch owner, who made a sizable donation to the university to further the agriculture program. ...
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
‘One of Nashville’s hottest rising acts’ coming to Weston
Stonewall Resort in Lewis County announced that a rising country artist will be performing at the resort next month.
WVU temporarily issues alert after 1 person shot in Morgantown
West Virginia University advised students and employees to seek shelter after a person was in Morgantown Monday night. An all-clear was issued by university police shortly after 12:30 a.m. The shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to a report. Police advised avoiding Grant Avenue as they responded to a...
Best mac & cheese in Texas can be found at this Austin eatery
There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there's something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.
