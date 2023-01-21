HURON — Paul Aylward, 77, of Huron, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, surrounded by his family. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with burial to follow at St. Martin Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Huron Veteran’s Council. Visitation, with his family present, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Welter Funeral Home. A Scripture Service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO