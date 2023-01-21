Read full article on original website
Area basketball 1-23-23
MITCHELL – The third-ranked De Smet Bulldogs used a big third quarter to overcome a first half deficit and defeat the fourth-ranked Lower Brule Sioux 61-53 at the Hanson Classic Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Damon Wilkinson led four Bulldogs in double figures with 19 points and...
Lady All-Stars battle to tie with Sioux Center
The Huron Lady All-Stars skated to a 3-3 tie against Sioux Center on Sunday at Bergman Arena. Kylee Small had a pair of goals to open the scoring for the Lady All-Stars in the first period. The first was unassisted, while the second came on a pass from Anna Fuerst.
Kingsbury County, Redfield Area finish strong in Arlington
ARLINGTON — Kingsbury County and Redfield Area finished third and fourth, respectively, during the Kingsbury County Invitational on Saturday. Brookings won the 16-team event with 235.5 points, while Canby (Minn.) was second at 222. Kingsbury County finisehd at 164.5, followed by Redfield Area at 138 and Sioux Falls Washington...
Mary Ann Dorris, 84, of Huron
HURON — Mary Ann Dorris, 84, of Huron, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. Her Mass of Christian of Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with burial at Fedora Cemetery in Fedora. Visitation, with her family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Welter Funeral Home with a scripture service to start at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Elizabeth “Betty” D. Redl, 91, of Wessington Springs
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Elizabeth “Betty” D. Redl, 91, of Wessington Springs, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 22, 2023. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sioux Falls with burial at the Veteran Cemetery in Sioux Falls at a later date. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church.
Paul Aylward, 77, of Huron.
HURON — Paul Aylward, 77, of Huron, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, surrounded by his family. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with burial to follow at St. Martin Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Huron Veteran’s Council. Visitation, with his family present, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Welter Funeral Home. A Scripture Service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday.
