Lady All-Stars battle to tie with Sioux Center
The Huron Lady All-Stars skated to a 3-3 tie against Sioux Center on Sunday at Bergman Arena. Kylee Small had a pair of goals to open the scoring for the Lady All-Stars in the first period. The first was unassisted, while the second came on a pass from Anna Fuerst.
Bandits finish second at Little B
PARKSTON — With a pair of individual champions, Miller/Highmore-Harrold finished second at the Little B Tournament on Saturday in Parkston. The Bandits amassed 173.5 points, but it wasn’t quite enough to keep pace with McCook Central/Montrose, which won the 15-team event, with 226. Parkson was third at 170.5,...
Kingsbury County, Redfield Area finish strong in Arlington
ARLINGTON — Kingsbury County and Redfield Area finished third and fourth, respectively, during the Kingsbury County Invitational on Saturday. Brookings won the 16-team event with 235.5 points, while Canby (Minn.) was second at 222. Kingsbury County finisehd at 164.5, followed by Redfield Area at 138 and Sioux Falls Washington...
Gregory F. Eining, 69, of St. Lawrence
ST. LAWRENCE — Gregory F. Eining, 69, of St. Lawrence, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at his sister’s home in St. Lawrence, with his family by his side. Memorial Mass will be 1 p.m. Friday Jan. 27, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Fr. Larry Regynski, celebrant.
Huron gymnasts finish ninth in Watertown
WATERTOWN — The Huron Tigers finished ninth during the Watertown Invitational on Saturday. Mitchell finished at 143.675 to win the 11-team event, while Watertown was second at 136.575. Brookings was third at 134.125, followed by Pierre at 132.700 and Britton-Hecla at 131.925. The Tigers finished at 121.575, with the...
South Dakota State’s ‘Blessed’ Coach Stiegelmeier Talks Retirement on ‘Overtime’ on ESPN Sioux Falls
'Blessed beyond measure' is how Coach John Stiegelmeier describes his career and time spent in the coaching profession. On the Monday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, Coach Stiegelmeier discusses the recent news of his retirement as Head Coach of South Dakota State University Football. Here is the...
Huron girls fall at Jefferson
SIOUX FALLS — It was the case of a ‘perfect storm’ taking place Saturday afternoon on the Sioux Falls Jefferson basketball court. The homestanding Cavaliers were coming off a narrow two-point win Thursday night over Harrisburg and were motivated to make sure they took care of business on Saturday. Combine that with some aggressive, man-to-man defense by Jefferson and a Huron Tiger offense that scored more points from the free throw line than the field.
SD Game, Fish, and Parks deems fish pileup in Huron a winterkill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spokesperson for South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks confirmed Tuesday that the pileup of dead fish at the James River dam in Huron this weekend is a sizeable winterkill. Winterkill is the loss of fish due to exposure to winter conditions. Nick...
New managers at Skroch’s ready to settle in to area
Cole and Jessica Wingen have been contemplating a move to a smaller community near Sioux Falls for some time. Cole, a Sioux Falls native, wants to keep the couple’s five-month-old son, Jack, close to his grandparents. But the couple has been seeking a fresh start somewhere a bit smaller as their family grows.
Ian Sacks joins KELOLAND Sports Team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is welcoming their newest member of the sports team, Ian Sacks. Ian is from Mt. Vernon, New York, which is a suburb north of New York City. After graduating from Iona University, he produced for two years at two different news stations. He then became a play-by-play […]
Paul Aylward, 77, of Huron.
HURON — Paul Aylward, 77, of Huron, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, surrounded by his family. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with burial to follow at St. Martin Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Huron Veteran’s Council. Visitation, with his family present, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Welter Funeral Home. A Scripture Service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
Mary Ann Dorris, 84, of Huron
HURON — Mary Ann Dorris, 84, of Huron, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. Her Mass of Christian of Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with burial at Fedora Cemetery in Fedora. Visitation, with her family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Welter Funeral Home with a scripture service to start at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.
SDSU football to play Drake at Target Field
MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, Minn. (SDSU) – Bringing the best of college football to the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue, the Minnesota Twins and South Dakota State University tonight announced that the reigning national champion Jackrabbits football team will host Drake University on Sept. 16 at Target Field. The announcement of the game was made in […]
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
Elizabeth “Betty” D. Redl, 91, of Wessington Springs
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Elizabeth “Betty” D. Redl, 91, of Wessington Springs, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 22, 2023. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sioux Falls with burial at the Veteran Cemetery in Sioux Falls at a later date. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
Kwik Star Entering South Dakota
Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
Unsafe ice conditions cancel Ice Fish Fest 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to IceFishFest.Com, this year’s ice fishing event had to be canceled due to unsafe ice conditions recently found at Catfish Bay. The announcement says the rain and warm weather the area received several days ago and the insulating layer of old...
It’s Happening! Brooks & Dunn Are Coming to Sioux Falls in June
This year there have already been a lot of exciting concert announcements in Sioux Falls and throughout the Sioux Empire. However, the show might just be at the top of all country fan's lists this summer. Legendary country music duo Brooks & Dunn will take the stage at the Denny...
