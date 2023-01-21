ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas lands transfer receiver Adonai Mitchell

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoqoq_0kMjTGID00

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is transferring to Texas for the 2023 season after winning back-to-back national championships with Georgia.

A native of Missouri City, Texas, he announced the move Friday night on social media, and Texas confirmed the transfer on Saturday.

Mitchell becomes the 28th member of the Longhorns’ 2023 class, which is highlighted by quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall player, per the 247Sports composite. A junior, Mitchell will enroll for the spring semester.

He played in 21 games (15 starts) at Georgia, making 38 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns.

Out most of the season with a high ankle sprain, he returned to make the game-winning touchdown catch in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State — repeating his feat against Alabama in the national championship game following the 2021 season.

Mitchell also caught a 22-yard touchdown against TCU in this year’s championship game.

Texas was looking to add a big-play receiver. Only two of its top six pass catchers in 2022 — Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthington — caught a double-digit number of passes.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Ron Holland, Texas Longhorns basketball recruit, named to McDonald’s All-American roster

Both rosters were announced Tuesday and Holland is the lone Longhorns recruit to make either West or East team. Kentucky has five recruits scattered throughout both teams and Duke has three. For Big 12 schools, Baylor recruit Ja'Kobe Walter, Oklahoma State recruit Brandon Garrison and Iowa State recruit Omaha Biliew are all on the West roster with Holland. Kansas recruit Elmarko Jackson is on the East roster.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Arch Manning is Already Getting in Offseason Work at Texas

Over the weekend, Texas hosted several of the nation’s top 2024 high school players at a junior day event in Austin. While some of the names on the list certainly made for some excitement, a video that surfaced of Texas’ quarterback of the future has Longhorn fans itching for some football already.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination

Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
OXFORD, MS
footballscoop.com

Sources: Major change coming to Houston staff

Brandon Jones will not return as Houston's offensive line coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The Jones hire was a major coup for Dana Holgorsen upon leaving West Virginia for Houston. A former Texas Tech offensive lineman, Jones joined Holgorsen's staff in 2019. In return for his loyalty, Holgorsen made...
HOUSTON, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
WAFB

Former LSU baseball star visits Liam Dunn in hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital on Sunday, January 22. Dunn is a graduate of Brusly High and was a baseball player at the school. He is the survivor of a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve in Brusly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
realtynewsreport.com

Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
HOUSTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT/NEXSTAR) — After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to...
TEXAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy