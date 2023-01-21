Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Josh Allen went right at the entire Bengals defense.
Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard
Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Bills GM Brandon Beane calls out Bengals: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
From the beginning of Sunday's AFC divisional round game between the Bengals and Bills, it was clear which team held the upper hand. The Bengals' impressive 27-10 victory put them in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year and further proved they can compete (and win) against the best.
Bengals deliver 3 game balls to Cincinnati bars following win over Buffalo
Bengals coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
Perfect Giants 2023 NFL Draft plan: Get Daniel Jones (or another QB) a No. 1-caliber WR, revamp secondary
The season has come to an end for the New York Giants, but there are reasons to be excited about the future. In his first year as head coach, Brian Daboll led New York to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff victory in the wild-card round despite fielding what most believed was a talent-deficient roster.
Joe Burrow says 'better send those refunds' as Bengals eliminate need for neutral-site AFC title game
The road to Super Bowl LVII in the AFC will officially go through Arrowhead Stadium. After the Cincinnati Bengals were able to upset the Buffalo Bills in their divisional round matchup on Sunday, the possibility of having an AFC Championship game on a neutral site has been eliminated. Now, the Chiefs will host Cincinnati in what will be a rematch of last season's title game.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if QB is available for NFL Championship
Could Jimmy Garoppolo be available for the NFC Championship? San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says it's unlikely. The 49ers head coach said Monday that he would "be very surprised if [Garoppolo] was out there this week." The comments came two days after Shanahan said (via ESPN) that the sidelined quarterback had an "outside chance" of being ready for the conference championship while adding "there'd be a better chance" for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if San Francisco makes the big game.
How Bengals DC Lou Anarumo confused Josh Allen and the Bills in convincing divisional round playoff win
The Bengals certainly out-executed the Bills in their convincing 27-10 win in the divisional round, but the game plans on offense and especially on defense were masterclasses by Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo. Behind an offensive line down three starters, Burrow threw exactly half of his passes (19) in 2.5...
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
49ers' Brock Purdy to become fifth rookie QB to start conference championship, here's how the other four fared
For the third time in four years, the San Francisco 49ers have found themselves in the NFC Championship game. This year has been a bit different, however, as the 49ers used a third-string quarterback -- a rookie third-string quarterback -- to get there. Brock Purdy was taken by the 49ers with the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and general manager John Lynch couldn't be more happy he took a flier on the signal-caller from Iowa State.
Cowboys at 49ers score, takeaways: San Francisco does just enough to continue Dallas' title game drought
49ers force two Dak Prescott interceptions, make enough plays offensively to advance to third NFC Championship Game in four years. It was an ugly, back-and-forth struggle for all 60 minutes -- lacking in the beauty that comprised the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers playoff showdowns of the 80's and 90's that had Joe Montana, Steve Young, Roger Craig, and Jerry Rice on one side and Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin on the other -- and as expected, the 49ers did what they have done in each of their previous divisional round showdowns: done what they needed to do to advance to the NFC Championship Game, this time winning by a 19-12 score.
2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, AFC, NFC Championship schedule from model on 16-6 roll
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy secured his second playoff win last week against the Dallas Cowboys. If Purdy wants to help the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVII, the rookie signal-caller will have to knock off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket 2023 and 8-2 at home this season. The latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers. The favorite is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these teams, but Philadelphia is just 1-5 ATS in their last six games played in January. Should you back San Francisco to pull off the upset with your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin conspiracy theories are ‘stupid’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen said Tuesday that recent conspiracy theories related to Damar Hamlin using a body double at the Bills Divisional Round playoff game are “stupid,” and said Hamlin was in the locker room before and after the game. The comments came while Allen was a guest on NFL Network host Kyle […]
