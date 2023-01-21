Read full article on original website
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time
E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
Top New Jersey News for Wednesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. Some snow, but mostly rain. It will be a very stormy day. ⬛ Slavery reparation payments - NJ and DC now considering. NJ state lawmakers and Congress are both looking at bills that would study slavery and determine amount of reparation payments.
The Splatter Room in NJ Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date
I think this may actually be the coolest date night ever. I’ve seen plenty of date night ideas to do in New Jersey and of course, they’re all cool. *In our area alone there are paint and sip classes, bowling, movies, cooking classes, axe throwing and so much more.
Abused & abandoned — NJ pup needs miracle
💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart-wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property...
NJ fashion model, ‘muse’ of designer Christian Siriano, dies at 27
MAHWAH — A professional model, raised in North Jersey and called a “muse” by famed fashion designer Christian Siriano, has died suddenly at the age of 27. Jeremy Ruehlemann died over the weekend, according to social media affiliated with Soul Artist Management as well as professionals that had worked with Ruehlemann.
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
The Absolute Best Authentic Irish Pubs in New Jersey
New Jersey is known for its heritage. While the Italian history in the Garden State is strong, so is the Irish history. With a name like Matt Ryan, it doesn't take a genius to figure out where my ancestors are from. Not too long ago I did one of those...
Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days
The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Hey I’m from Freehold, Too!’ Popular Rocker to put on show in Asbury Park
If you've ever seen Eddie Testa and his band perform, you know that you're in for a great time. Eddie is a Jersey Shore legend and has been rocking clubs and parties for years. It was Eddie and his band that played when his friend Bruce Springsteen danced with his mom at The Wonder Bar back in 2018.
Hey NJ idiots, stop trying to be TikTok stars (Opinion)
I swear one day as a future generation sifts through the ashes of our current civilization it will become quickly apparent that social media was the beginning of our downfall. People are meaner, attention spans are shorter, conspiracy theories are more plentiful, and people are forgetting the most basic of social rules on how to talk to each other.
These are the warmest and coldest cities in NJ
Climate change or not, there have always been cities in NJ that just seem warmer. Or cooler. And with the recent odd weather we’ve had here in the state, I decided to do a little research on where it’s actually coldest and warmest. The overwhelming consensus on city-data.com...
NJ Festival of Ballooning celebrates 40 years this summer
READINGTON — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. The three-day event returns to Solberg Airport in the Central Jersey township of Readington from July 28-30, where the skies will be filled with up to 100 gigantic, colorful hot air balloons, along with headlining concerts by Grammy-award-winning artists, attractions, fireworks, food, and more.
The Largest Pickle Bar in the World is Right Here in New Jersey
WOW, I love pickles and this place is amazing. According to onlyinyourstate.com, this place, one of my favorites in New Jersey has the largest pickle bar in the world. Who knew?. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big that four people...
Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in New Jersey?
When's the last time you flipped somebody the bird?. This is 1000% not an uncommon thing in New Jersey, as we can be a ... let's say, "expressive" variety of people. We can be as proficient in the art of foul four-letter words as Joe Pesci. And while we're driving...
