ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 2

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top New Jersey News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. Some snow, but mostly rain. It will be a very stormy day. ⬛ Slavery reparation payments - NJ and DC now considering. NJ state lawmakers and Congress are both looking at bills that would study slavery and determine amount of reparation payments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Abused & abandoned — NJ pup needs miracle

💛 Athena, a pit bull, was rescued from an abandoned property in Newark. 💛 One of the worst cases of abuse they have ever seen. Another heart-wrenching story of animal abuse and abandonment in New Jersey. An emaciated pit bull named Athena was found on an abandoned property...
NEWARK, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hey NJ idiots, stop trying to be TikTok stars (Opinion)

I swear one day as a future generation sifts through the ashes of our current civilization it will become quickly apparent that social media was the beginning of our downfall. People are meaner, attention spans are shorter, conspiracy theories are more plentiful, and people are forgetting the most basic of social rules on how to talk to each other.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Festival of Ballooning celebrates 40 years this summer

READINGTON — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. The three-day event returns to Solberg Airport in the Central Jersey township of Readington from July 28-30, where the skies will be filled with up to 100 gigantic, colorful hot air balloons, along with headlining concerts by Grammy-award-winning artists, attractions, fireworks, food, and more.
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy