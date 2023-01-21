ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Charles de Vilmorin to Head 2023 Fashion Jury at Hyères Festival

PARIS — French designer Charles de Vilmorin, creative director of Rochas, has been chosen as president of the fashion jury of the 38th edition of the Hyères International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories. The announcement was made on Wednesday at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs....
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Looks Unimpressed As Irina Shayk Wears Same Lion’s Head Dress As Her

Kylie Jenner is going viral on social media for her reaction to Irina Shayk walking the runway at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show on Jan. 23. Irina hit the catwalk in a one-shouldered black dress from the designer, which was accessorized with a giant faux lion’s head on one shoulder. Kylie wore the same exact look, sporting a strapless black dress with the lion’s head. However, while Kylie’s faux lion head had its mouth closed, Irina’s was baring its teeth.
Salon

"You have a religious devotion to this sport": Director on bodybuilding movie "Magazine Dreams"

Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors) is an aspiring bodybuilder who wants to be beloved and admired — and on the cover of a fitness publication — in writer/director Elijah Bynum's stunning film, "Magazine Dreams." This intense character study, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week, centers around an imposing man whose aggression stems not only from his steroid use (which is damaging his body), but also other aggravating factors, such as a grudge he harbors against the judge who once told him his deltoids were too small.
Lima News

Jerry Zezima: I married a cover girl

I am not one to make blanket statements, but I will make one now: We have enough blankets in our house to cover the Green Bay Packers. At last count, which entailed going to every room with a calculator (I could have used a pedometer, too), there were 17 blankets scattered about the place. And that doesn’t include the one in my car. Or the many that are hiding in closets. Or in drawers. Or even in bins I haven’t looked in yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy