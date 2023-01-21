Philadelphia greeted Eli Manning with a double bird salute on a billboard ahead of the Eagles and Giants game
The rivalry between the Giants and Eagles goes back a long way, but you already knew that.
Eli Manning played a pretty big part in that for a long time throughout his 16 seasons in the NFL. He was the face of the Eagles’ biggest rival for a very long time.
So, naturally, Philly has to give him the proper greeting for his return to the city to watch Saturday night’s playoff game. So they put together a billboard for Eli and, boy, it was hilarious.
They flipped Eli Manning the double bird via a billboard. Seriously. A billboard. This is incredible.
Of course, they’re speaking Eli’s language here. Who better to understand the sanctity of the double bird salute than the guy who dished one out on a nationally televised broadcast? This is just perfect.
Fans absolutely loved it.
