Philadelphia greeted Eli Manning with a double bird salute on a billboard ahead of the Eagles and Giants game

The rivalry between the Giants and Eagles goes back a long way, but you already knew that.

Eli Manning played a pretty big part in that for a long time throughout his 16 seasons in the NFL. He was the face of the Eagles’ biggest rival for a very long time.

So, naturally, Philly has to give him the proper greeting for his return to the city to watch Saturday night’s playoff game. So they put together a billboard for Eli and, boy, it was hilarious.

They flipped Eli Manning the double bird via a billboard. Seriously. A billboard. This is incredible.

Of course, they’re speaking Eli’s language here. Who better to understand the sanctity of the double bird salute than the guy who dished one out on a nationally televised broadcast? This is just perfect.

Fans absolutely loved it.