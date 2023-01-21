Read full article on original website
Related
Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
Ric Flair: I Apologized To Becky Lynch At WWE Raw XXX, I'm Not 'The Man' Anymore
Ric Flair says he apologized to Becky Lynch. Flair and Lynch have feuded in recent years over "The Man". Lynch started using the moniker during her rise to the top of WWE, whereas Flair had been calling himself "The Man" for decades. Flair previously sold his trademark on "The Man" to WWE. Flair and Lynch have traded verbal barbs in the past; "The Nature Boy" previously said he will always be "The Man".
Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut In Jay Briscoe Tribute Bout On 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe is set for AEW debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tragically, the wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jay's brother, Mark, is slated to make...
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions, AEW In Lexington | The List & Ya Boy 1/25/23
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van talk this week's news!!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
1/23 WWE Raw Records Highest Viewership Number Since February 2020, Key Demo Rating Also Up Big
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 23 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020.
RJ City Gets Up Close With Ethan Page's Firm Knockers, John Cena Teases WWE 2K23 Cover | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. - Ethan Page and his tight tits were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Many content creators are teasing the reveal of the upcoming WWE 2K23 cover star, but John Cena can't seem to see who this year's cover star will be.
Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Was Off TV For So Long, Changing Her Entrance Music
On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to television after being away since WWE Extreme Rules. Flair confronted WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who put Flair out of action in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules, and baited her into putting the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Flair was victorious in the bout, winning her 14th Women's Title.
AEW Dynamite (1/25) Preview: TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Cage, Jay Briscoe Tribute Match, More
It's Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW Dynamite looks to build off of the successful start to the year thus far. Tonight, the stars of All Elite Wrestling head to Lexington, Kentucky, with momentum and purpose.
Kofi Kingston: I Have No Idea If And When The New Day Pod Will Come Back, Hopefully It Does
Kofi Kingston would love to see the return of The New Day's podcast. The New Day: Feel The Power was a podcast featuring the members of New Day, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, hosting interviews, hosting tournaments, but most importantly, goofing around with one another. The podcast has...
Jazmin Allure Discusses Working With AEW, Credits Dustin Rhodes & Jerry Lynn For Being Helpful
Jazmin Allure discusses working with All Elite Wrestling. Since 2020, AEW has regularly brought in independent talent to participate in matches and segments that take place on episodes of both Dark and Dynamite/Rampage. Many of those performers have went on to be signed by AEW, or have seen a significant increase in bookings as a result.
The Miz Credits Stephanie McMahon With Greenlighting His Idea For 'The Dirt Sheet'
The Miz comments on his working relationship with Stephanie McMahon. The Miz has been on WWE TV for nearly two decades. As such, The Miz has seen WWE undergo many changes throughout his time as a Superstar. Most recently, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO of WWE, coinciding...
Cherry Picking: The Top 10 Royal Rumble Matches (According to Fightful)
It’s the 35th anniversary of the first televised Royal Rumble match and I’m back again with another look at my favorite match of all time. Last year, I dove into the forgotten Royal Rumble matches, aka the ones that took place that were televised. One of those actually made into my personal top 10 because I thought it was THAT good.
John Cena Filmed Segment With Austin Theory At WWE Smackdown In Tampa
A changed live event main event could have a lot more behind it than meets the eye. Fightful Select has learned that WWE had at least planned to film something with John Cena and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory while Cena was in for the December 30 Smackdown show.
Raw XXX Fallout, Briscoe Brothers on AEW Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble Interest | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 13 of Fightful Roundtable breaks down the good and bad from Raw XXX, news that the Briscoe Brothers are unbanned from AEW programming as Mark Briscoe makes his AEW Dynamite debut to honor Jay Briscoe, plus gauging excitement levels for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) are Dave LaGreca (SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio), Alex Lajas (Church of Joshi) and Simon Miller.
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble
Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022
Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
Stipulation Added To 1/23 WWE Raw Title Match, First Hour Of Show To Be Commercial Free | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 23, 2023. - In the video linked above, Byron Saxton revealed to the WWE universe that tonight's United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is now a No Disqualification match. Along with that, the first hour of Raw is set to be commercial free.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0