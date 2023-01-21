ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh Snap: This week's best photos

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 4 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Dillon Brooks after he made a game saving block during a Jan. 18, 2023 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Grizz claim 11th consecutive win

The Grizzlies tied a franchise record with an 11th consecutive win on Wednesday night, but unlike most of late, this victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t come easily.

Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (middle) drives the lane against the Wichita State defense during action on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

A big night for DeAndre Turner

University of Memphis forward DeAndre Williams led the Tigers to an 88-78  win over the Wichita State Shockers Thursday night at FedExForum. Williams finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds — his highest point and rebound totals as a Tiger.

“I felt like it was one of my best performances,” said Williams, who said he dedicated the game to former U of M trainer Chris Simmons even before stepping onto the floor Thursday.

Kevin Daniel works to remove a felled tree for repurposing at the former Germantown Country Club Jan. 17, 2023. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

What a cut up

Master logger Kevin Daniel said most trees being removed from the Glasgow development in Germantown are oaks and pines. White oak trees will be saved and reused. Other oaks and sweet gums will become crossties for railroad tracks. Some lumber will go to Missouri for hardwood flooring, Daniel said.

Any pines cut will go to a mill in Bolivar, Tennessee, where pallets are made. “The world is becoming a place where you order everything,” Daniel said. “Pallets are becoming more popular.”

Fans of Chicago deep-dish pizza welcome the opening of Izzy & Adam’s. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

A taste of the Chi-Town

Fans of Chicago deep-dish pizza are rejoicing about the opening of Izzy & Adam’s at 6343 Summer Ave.

The restaurant also offers Chicago-style hot dogs — a Vienna beef dog, served on a poppy seed bun and topped with mustard, a dill pickle spear, tomato, onion, sport peppers, relish and a dash of celery salt.

Meadow is a rersident at the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Hope for animals

Meadow the cat is one of 859 animals taken in each year by the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County, a nonprofit limited-intake facility created to care for and rehabilitate injured, abused and surrendered animals in Memphis and Shelby County.

Local animal welfare organizations are hopeful about 11 proposals to the Memphis City Council to improve animal welfare.

