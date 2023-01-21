ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA vs. Arizona, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

 4 days ago
The No. 5 UCLA Bruins will face the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats at the McKale Memorial Center on Saturday afternoon, with both teams looking to make a statement in the conference. UCLA comes into today’s matchup with a 17-2 overall record and an impressive 5-0 on the road, while Arizona is sitting at 16-3 overall and an impressive 10-1 at home.

When it comes to head-to-head matchups, the Bruins have had the upper hand in recent years. They have won and covered in seven of the last 10 meetings between these two conference powers. However, Arizona has been able to swing the balance back in their favor of late, winning and covering in two of the last three head-to-head matchups.

This will be a great Saturday of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action tonight.

#5 UCLA at #11 Arizona

  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

UCLA vs. Arizona (-1.5)

O/U: 148.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

