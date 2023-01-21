ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home sells for $2.5 million in San Luis Obispo

The spacious property located in the 200 block of Mission Lane in San Luis Obispo was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $2,475,000 purchase price works out to $984 per square foot. The house built in 1985 has an interior space of 2,515 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Jan. 15

A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the last week. In total, 16 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $534.
PISMO BEACH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County’s Department of Emergency Management is working with the Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, CAL OES, and the community are working on a plan to meet the needs of people who are cut-off from vital services due to multiple landslides on Highway 1. Over the last two days, Caltrans The post Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

