BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County’s Department of Emergency Management is working with the Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, CAL OES, and the community are working on a plan to meet the needs of people who are cut-off from vital services due to multiple landslides on Highway 1. Over the last two days, Caltrans The post Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO