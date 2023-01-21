Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Stuntmen? No. It's a Caltrans crew set to rappel down a Central Coast mountainside
It’s going to look like a scene out of an action movie on a Central Coast highway later this week, with a team of people rappelling down a mountainside. But, they are actually a Caltrans crew working to dislodge rocks and debris which might fall onto Highway 1 during the next storm.
Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
City of San Luis Obispo offers water conservation rebates for climate efficient appliances
Residents of the city of SLO can receive a rebate for upgrading to water-efficient devices to reduce water use.
Amtrak cancels Central Coast train routes due to storm repairs. When will tracks reopen?
Crews are working to repair a railroad bridge damaged by heavy rainfall, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria
Resources from local, state and federal agencies were offered to people in Santa Maria at Maramonte Hall on Monday afternoon.
Multiple active landslides keeping Hwy 1 closed
It could be a month before Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast is fully reopened to traffic again due to three major landslides.
Erosion continues along Pismo Beach coastline after storms
Recent storms and large waves are causing parts of the Pismo Beach coastline to erode. City crews continue assessing the erosion.
calcoastnews.com
California employee reports misspending and malfeasance at Oceano Dunes
A geologist working for the California Geological Survey posted a critical assessment of alleged misspending and malfeasance by a San Luis Obispo County agency and of state officials who have ignored their own findings at a cost of more than $20 million. For more than a decade, Will Harris worked...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single-family home sells for $2.5 million in San Luis Obispo
The spacious property located in the 200 block of Mission Lane in San Luis Obispo was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $2,475,000 purchase price works out to $984 per square foot. The house built in 1985 has an interior space of 2,515 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Following large weekend effort, search for Kyle Doan put on pause
A large search effort took place over the weekend to find Kyle Doan, who was washed away in floodwaters two weeks ago near San Miguel.
Continued bluff erosion closes another popular viewing area in Shell Beach
For the second time this month, a popular coastal viewing area has been closed in Shell Beach due to bluff erosion, which has compromised the stability of some of the cliffs along the seaside community.
Santa Maria Police investigating a Jan. 23 fatal traffic collision on Main Street
Santa Maria Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic collision at Main Street and Kathleen Court on Jan 23 at 6:44 p.m., a 21 year old driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 46 construction to require one-way reversing traffic control this week
– A project to widen Hwy. 46 East from east of the Shandon Roadside Rest Area to east of the former Jack Ranch Café in Cholame will result in one-way reversing traffic control this week near the Cholame Creek Bridge (PM 50.6), according to Cal Trans. Travelers can expect...
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Jan. 15
A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the last week. In total, 16 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $534.
Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation
BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County's Department of Emergency Management is working with the Sheriff's Office, Big Sur Fire Department, CAL OES, and the community are working on a plan to meet the needs of people who are cut-off from vital services due to multiple landslides on Highway 1. Over the last two days, Caltrans
San Luis Obispo County holds the 2023 International Western Monarch Summit
The 2023 International Western Monarch Summit hosted by the Western Monarch Advocates came to San Luis Obispo and sold out.
Disaster recovery center opens for SLO County residents affected by recent storms
A Disaster Recovery Center is opening today in San Luis Obispo to help provide assistance for residents affected by recent storms.
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
San Luis Obispo seeks public input over preposed zoning changes for the city’s downtown area
The City of San Luis Obispo's Community Development Department is seeking public comment on potential changes to its zoning regulations through an online survey.
